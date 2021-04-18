Bridge Over Germantown Road Completed 11 Hours Early, I-24 Reopens

Contractor Bell and Associates Construction has completed construction of a new bridge on I-24 East over Germantown Road.

I-24 East and West have been reopened to traffic after detours off the freeway that began Friday night.

DOT officials said, "Great job by Bell and their subcontractors to complete this monumental task and get it done nearly 11 hours ahead of schedule.

"They plan to construct the new bridge on I-24 West over Germantown Road using Accelerated Bridge Construction next weekend, weather permitting.