Neal Davis Of Ooltewah Is Winner Of Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books From Chattanoogan.com

Neal Davis, of Ooltewah, is the winner of a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga pictures in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books.

There were 426 entries for the contest.

The selection was made completely at random by Cullen of our Wyoming Bureau.

The books include Chattanooga in Old Photos, The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.



Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages.

It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery. The book is highlighted by sections on Chattanooga's restaurants as well as its hotels, motels and apartments of yesteryear.

To order any of the books by mail, send a check for $40 (includes tax and mailing) to John Wilson, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409. Please make checks out to Chattanoogan.com.