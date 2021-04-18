PHOTOS: A Spring Day At Coolidge Park

April 18, 2021
Hamilton County had 37 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 43,596.
There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 483 in the county.
The Tennessee
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there are no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,214.
There are 713 new cases, as that total reaches 868,865
The Tennessee Health Department will update the state's COVID totals on Monday.
The Chattanooga High School Alumni Association extends our deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. Coolidge. He was a member of the CHS Class of 1939 and a true Dynamo for life. RIP, Mr. Coolidge, you surely fought the good fight.
When the Alumni Association decided to establish a CHS Hall of Fame it was also determined to create a special honor, first person chosen for the Hall
Okay, let me be the first to say it: What President Joe Biden and his far-Left advisors have allowed to happen at our Mexican Border seems to be substantial evidence the sometimes-addled "Uncle Joe" may well be unfit to be the leader of our country. You gasp and say, no, he's doing his best on the behalf of over 20,000 unaccompanied children who are the victims of poverty, desperation,
The Chattanooga Mocs softball team saw another late inning lead evaporate and suffered a Southern Conference three-game series sweep during a 10-5 loss to UNCG in the series finale on a sunny Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium.
Following the pair of defeats, Chattanooga falls to 9-21 overall and 5-6 in league action. UTC has dropped its last five conference games after
No. 3 Tennessee was unable to get the bats going against Vanderbilt ace Kumar Rocker, dropping Friday night's series opener, 5-0, against the second-ranked Commodores in front of an electric crowd at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Rocker improved to 8-1 on the year after throwing seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out eight batters.
Vols'