PHOTOS: A Spring Day At Coolidge Park

The Chattanooga High School Alumni Association extends our deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. Coolidge. He was a member of the CHS Class of 1939 and a true Dynamo for life. RIP, Mr. Coolidge, you surely fought the good fight. When the Alumni Association decided to establish a CHS Hall of Fame it was also determined to create a special honor, first person chosen for the Hall ... (click for more)

Okay, let me be the first to say it: What President Joe Biden and his far-Left advisors have allowed to happen at our Mexican Border seems to be substantial evidence the sometimes-addled “Uncle Joe” may well be unfit to be the leader of our country. You gasp and say, no, he’s doing his best on the behalf of over 20,000 unaccompanied children who are the victims of poverty, desperation, ... (click for more)