2 Boys, 11 And 14, Shot Sunday Evening On Chandler Avenue; 1 Was Handling Gun And It Accidentally Went Off

Two boys, 11 and 14, were shot on Sunday evening on Chandler Avenue.

At approximately 7:28 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 4000 block of Chandler Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a boy, 11, suffering from a gunshot wound.
 
Officers summoned EMS and began rendering life saving care and subsequently secured the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a life-threatening injury.
 
Officers later located a second victim, with a very minor injury from the same incident.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Initial information from the victims was that unknown suspects from an unknown vehicle were responsible for the shooting. After several interviews, Investigators were able to confirm that the two victims were handling a firearm when one of them accidentally discharged it, striking both of them.
 
Investigators arrested a male juvenile suspect, 14, who also suffered the minor injury from the shooting. He is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

