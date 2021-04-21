Walker County Has Another Death From Coronavirus; Georgia Has 980 New Cases
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there are 23 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,272.
There are 980 new cases, as that total reaches 871,460 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 60,788, which is an increase of 136 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,569 cases, up 8; 63 deaths; 247 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,214 cases, up 1; 60 deaths; 175 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: 1,197 cases; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,399 cases, up 6; 80 deaths, up 1; 272 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,775 cases, up 9; 226 deaths; 743 hospitalizations, up 2