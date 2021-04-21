 Wednesday, April 21, 2021 46.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Walker County Has Another Death From Coronavirus; Georgia Has 980 New Cases

Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there are 23 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,272.

There are 980 new cases, as that total reaches 871,460 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 60,788, which is an increase of 136 from Tuesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,569 cases, up 8; 63 deaths; 247 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,214 cases, up 1; 60 deaths; 175 hospitalizations, up 1

Dade County: 1,197 cases; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,399 cases, up 6; 80 deaths, up 1; 272 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County: 14,775 cases, up 9; 226 deaths; 743 hospitalizations, up 2

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths, 52 New Cases; Tennessee Has 15 New Deaths

Opinion

Aftermath Of The "George Floyd" Trial

It is not by mistake that African Americans saw it as Mr. Floyd being on trial - having to prove himself worthy of fairness - even beyond the grave. The death of injustice in America, from the first arrival of enslaved blacks from the motherland Africa, has always been the dream and prayer of the black man. It not only impacts black men, it also wrecks havoc on the black family ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Was It A Fair Trial?

My short answer? I don’t see how a guilty verdict against Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin could have possibly been fair. At five o’clock on Tuesday, at least six major networks were live (with no ads to interfere) as the majority of the greatest nation in the world was spellbound over the forthcoming verdict. Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder in last year’s death of ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Parrott Pitches Mocs Past Auburn

Junior pitcher Brooke Parrott fired a complete game, two-hit shutout while senior Hayleigh Weissenbach recorded a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to help lead the Chattanooga Mocs softball team to a thrilling 1-0 win over SEC-member Auburn on Wednesday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 10-21 overall. Auburn falls to ... (click for more)

UTC Tennis Hosts Covenant For Senior Day On Tuesday

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's tennis team wraps up the 2021 season against Covenant College this week. The Mocs host the Scots on Tuesday, April 20, at the UTC Tennis Center. First serve is set for 3:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) and a link for live scoring is available on the men's tennis schedule page on GoMocs.com. Chattanooga is 8-11 overall and finished fifth in ... (click for more)


