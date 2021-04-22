 Thursday, April 22, 2021 65.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga Man Charged With Almost 50 Counts Of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

Thursday, April 22, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus
Cadairyian Watt
Cadairyian Watt

A Chattanooga man suspected of using Facebook and Snapchat to sexually exploit minors from around the country is now facing almost 50 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.  

Chattanooga police began investigating Cadairyian Watt, 25, after being sent a sexual exploitation case from a deputy in New York. Police said he used a Facebook and Snapchat profile using a different name. Police downloaded both accounts after obtaining a warrant, and police said Watt was exploiting several underage female victims between the age of 14 and 17 nationwide. 

Police said Watt gave his number to most of the victims. Police got a subpoena from AT&T for the information and records, which identified Watt as the suspect. Police said the victim in New York told them Watt would never show his face when they video chatted, but instead sent several pictures he claimed were of him. Police said the suspect sent those same pictures to several victims. 

Police said that in each case, Watt would begin talking to the victims on Facebook or Snapchat, ask how old they were, and then convince them to send him a picture of video of them in their underwear or naked. Police said he would send them a screenshot of him posting those images or videos to Facebook, Pornhub, or Worldstar. 

Police said Watt made another Snapchat account and posted a 16-year-old victim’s naked pictures and videos, and attempted to charge people for sex tapes and Facetime with her. With another 14-year-old victim, police said Watt claimed to be 17 years old and asked her to send him videos and pictures of her performing sexual acts. 

In February, a Knox County detective contacted the investigator and said a 17-year-old came forward to them about Watt sexually exploiting her using Snapchat. Police said he was using a different Facebook and Snapchat account. She said she told him she was 17, and that Watt told her he was 22. Police said he offered to and did pay for her nude pictures over CashApp, and that he also gave her two numbers to contact him through.

Police said both were registered to Watt, and that tower pings showed his location to be Windsor Street.

On Wednesday, police arrested Watt. He is being charged with 49 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.  



April 22, 2021

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Arrested For Driving Under The Influence

April 22, 2021

Hamilton County Has 65 More Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 2,008 New Cases

April 22, 2021

Georgia Has 34 More Deaths From COVID, 997 New Cases


The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Thursday that Deputy Nicholas Monroe was involved in single vehicle crash on I-75 near mile marker two. Deputy Monroe, a five-year veteran ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 65 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 43,784. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 488 in the county. The number ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 34 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,304. There are 997 new cases, as that total reaches 872,396 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Arrested For Driving Under The Influence

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Thursday that Deputy Nicholas Monroe was involved in single vehicle crash on I-75 near mile marker two. Deputy Monroe, a five-year veteran of the HCSO currently assigned to the Patrol Division, was off-duty at the time of the incident. Deputy Monroe was arrested at the scene by Chattanooga Police Department personnel and ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 65 More Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 2,008 New Cases

Hamilton County had 65 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 43,784. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 488 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 42,599, which is 97 percent, and there are 697 active cases. There are 64 patients hospitalized and 15 in Intensive Care ... (click for more)

Opinion

Aftermath Of The "George Floyd" Trial - And Response

It is not by mistake that African Americans saw it as Mr. Floyd being on trial - having to prove himself worthy of fairness - even beyond the grave. The death of injustice in America, from the first arrival of enslaved blacks from the motherland Africa, has always been the dream and prayer of the black man. It not only impacts black men, it also wrecks havoc on the black family ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two Differing Views

For many reasons, I am infatuated with Constitutional law and, therefore, I was absorbed with the abject unfairness of the Derek Chauvin trial we just watched unfold in Minneapolis, Minn. Understand, my concern has nothing to do with the verdict. Instead, I am drawn to the nationwide circus that accompanied the outcome and how is it possible for the courtroom to be void of all emotion ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Strange Earns Jacobs Blocking Award, Eight Mocs Earn All-SoCon Honors

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team had eight individuals take home Southern Conference postseason honors, the league office announced today. Leading the way was senior Cole Strange, who became the third Moc to win the Jacobs Blocking Award. Junior offensive lineman McClendon Curtis made the coaches first team, while junior defensive lineman Devonnsha ... (click for more)

Chattanooga's Voges Is SoCon Sportsmanship Winner

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s tennis team brought home four postseason honors from the Southern Conference, the league office announced today. Highlighting the list is senior Turner Voges winning the Don Bunch/Buddy Hartsell SoCon Sportsmanship Award. Sophomore Tomas Rodriguez made the All-SoCon first team in singles, while he and freshman Peyton Gatti were ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors