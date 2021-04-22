Chattanooga Man Charged With Almost 50 Counts Of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

A Chattanooga man suspected of using Facebook and Snapchat to sexually exploit minors from around the country is now facing almost 50 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Chattanooga police began investigating Cadairyian Watt, 25, after being sent a sexual exploitation case from a deputy in New York. Police said he used a Facebook and Snapchat profile using a different name. Police downloaded both accounts after obtaining a warrant, and police said Watt was exploiting several underage female victims between the age of 14 and 17 nationwide.

Police said Watt gave his number to most of the victims. Police got a subpoena from AT&T for the information and records, which identified Watt as the suspect. Police said the victim in New York told them Watt would never show his face when they video chatted, but instead sent several pictures he claimed were of him. Police said the suspect sent those same pictures to several victims.

Police said that in each case, Watt would begin talking to the victims on Facebook or Snapchat, ask how old they were, and then convince them to send him a picture of video of them in their underwear or naked. Police said he would send them a screenshot of him posting those images or videos to Facebook, Pornhub, or Worldstar.

Police said Watt made another Snapchat account and posted a 16-year-old victim’s naked pictures and videos, and attempted to charge people for sex tapes and Facetime with her. With another 14-year-old victim, police said Watt claimed to be 17 years old and asked her to send him videos and pictures of her performing sexual acts.

In February, a Knox County detective contacted the investigator and said a 17-year-old came forward to them about Watt sexually exploiting her using Snapchat. Police said he was using a different Facebook and Snapchat account. She said she told him she was 17, and that Watt told her he was 22. Police said he offered to and did pay for her nude pictures over CashApp, and that he also gave her two numbers to contact him through.

Police said both were registered to Watt, and that tower pings showed his location to be Windsor Street.

On Wednesday, police arrested Watt. He is being charged with 49 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.





