Georgia Has 34 More Deaths From COVID, 997 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 34 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,304.There are 997 new cases, as that total reaches 872,396 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 60,881, which is an increase of 93 from Wednesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,588 cases, up 19; 63 deaths; 247 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,215 cases, up 1; 60 deaths; 175 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,200 cases, up 3; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,416 cases, up 17; 80 deaths; 278 hospitalizations, up 6Whitfield County: 14,777 cases, up 2; 226 deaths; 743 hospitalizations

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Thursday that Deputy Nicholas Monroe was involved in single vehicle crash on I-75 near mile marker two. Deputy Monroe, a five-year veteran ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 65 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 43,784. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 488 in the county. The number ... (click for more)