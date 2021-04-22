Georgia Has 34 More Deaths From COVID, 997 New Cases
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 34 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,304.
There are 997 new cases, as that total reaches 872,396 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 60,881, which is an increase of 93 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,588 cases, up 19; 63 deaths; 247 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,215 cases, up 1; 60 deaths; 175 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,200 cases, up 3; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,416 cases, up 17; 80 deaths; 278 hospitalizations, up 6
Whitfield County: 14,777 cases, up 2; 226 deaths; 743 hospitalizations