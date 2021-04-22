Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Arrested For Driving Under The Influence

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Thursday that Deputy Nicholas Monroe was involved in single vehicle crash on I-75 near mile marker two. Deputy Monroe, a five-year veteran of the HCSO currently assigned to the Patrol Division, was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Deputy Monroe was arrested at the scene by Chattanooga Police Department personnel and was booked into the Hamilton County Jail for driving under the influence, implied consent law, driving on roadways laned for traffic, and driver to exercise due care.

Deputy Monroe has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the conclusion of an internal affairs investigation. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.