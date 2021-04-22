Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Arrested For Driving Under The Influence

 Thursday, April 22, 2021 65.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Thursday that Deputy Nicholas Monroe was involved in single vehicle crash on I-75 near mile marker two. Deputy Monroe, a five-year veteran of the HCSO currently assigned to the Patrol Division, was off-duty at the time of the incident.

 

Deputy Monroe was arrested at the scene by Chattanooga Police Department personnel and was booked into the Hamilton County Jail for driving under the influence, implied consent law, driving on roadways laned for traffic, and driver to exercise due care.

 

Deputy Monroe has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the conclusion of an internal affairs investigation.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.


Hamilton County Has 65 More Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 2,008 New Cases

Georgia Has 34 More Deaths From COVID, 997 New Cases


Hamilton County Has 65 More Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 2,008 New Cases

Aftermath Of The "George Floyd" Trial - And Response

Roy Exum: Two Differing Views

UTC's Strange Earns Jacobs Blocking Award, Eight Mocs Earn All-SoCon Honors

Chattanooga's Voges Is SoCon Sportsmanship Winner

