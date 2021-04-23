Pedestrian Struck And Killed On N. Germantown Road; Driver Of Vehicle Flees

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Brainerd early Friday morning, and the vehicle that hit him fled the scene.

The victim was only identified as a male with no age known.

At approximately 12:44 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a pedestrian struck at 300 North Germantown Road.

The unknown vehicle then fled the scene. A pedestrian was attempting to cross the road at that location and was struck by an unknown vehicle.The unknown vehicle then fled the scene.

EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on scene.