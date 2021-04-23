Mayor Kelly Says COVID Still A Threat; Keeps Emergency Measures In Place And Certain City Facilities Closed; Relaxes Some Rules

Mayor Tim Kelly, in his first executive order, said the COVID-19 virus remains a threat locally, and he is keeping the emergency order put down by prior mayor Andy Berke in effect.

The order says masks should be worn when out in the public except for certain situations when outdoors. It says citizens should keep a six foot distance from others while out in the public, including at special events. He dropped a 10-person cap at gatherings, but urged that social distancing and masks be kept.

The order says certain city facilities will remain closed, but businesses that had been allowed to reopen can stay open.

All city Youth and Family Development Centers will remain closed except for certain programming.

The Public Library system will have limited lobby services and curbside pickup. Public use of the computers and access to library buildings will be allowed in limited areas.

City Hall, the City Hall Annex and the Development Resource Center will remain open. Citizens will have access to the first floor of City Hall and the first floor of the Annex to pay certain fees and taxes.

