Woman Charged In Incident In Which Pair Forced Their Way Into House Where 2 Children Were Alone

A woman has been charged in an incident in which police said a pair forced their way into a residence on Dee Drive where two children, ages 10 and 12, were the only ones home.

Amanda Deshay Wynn, 32, of 1603 Bradt St., was charged with aggravated burglary.

A man told police that two people came to his house while he was away and his step-sons were there.

The older son said a man and woman came to the front door, asking for their step-father. He said the couple pushed their way in with the door hitting the head of the 10-year-old. The boy also hit his head as he fell.

He said they ran to a bedroom, then left, telling them they should tell their mother that they would be back.

The older boy said when the couple left they were carrying two pair of shoes. He said he did not know what else they took. They left in a black Jeep.

The step-father said he was missing $700 from a dresser. He said he was saving it for his son's graduation present.

He said he knew who the people were. He said it was the sister of the mother of the boys and her boyfriend "Hoss."

The boy said the woman had multi-colored hair and a gap in her teeth. The step-father said that matched the description of Ms. Wynn. The boy said the man was 5'10" and stocky with a beard. A detective was able to find a previous police report involving Ms. Wynn and a boyfriend who matched that description.

Ms. Wynn was in the news recently when she filed suit against Chattanooga Police, claiming officers called her a racial slur and pulled some of her hair out during an arrest on Jan. 27, 2020.