Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENNETT, MARK ANTHONY

3005 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BIEGER, RUSSELL

5391 WILLBANKS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROOKS, RICHARD ALLMAN

2701 ASBURY PARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD SUPPORTNON PAYMENT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN16029 PROVIDENCE ROAD BAKEWELL, 37373Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---COX, BRAD ALLEN10828 WORLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---CROSS, DEMONTE CHAVEZ604 SILVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---DARDEN, WILLIAM ADDISON4024 EAST FREEDOM CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE159 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---EVANS, RACHAEL CODY1109 MORRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS410 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GLADD, ANGELA DENISE596 EGYPT HOLLOW ROAD WHITESIDE, 37396Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---GRAY, ANGEL DENISE627 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---GREEN, BRANDON SHEAN7502 BLEEN PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---GRIFFIN, AVIOS ALEXANDER612 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112801Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARREST---HACKER, STEVEN JAMES712 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---HAGGARD, JOHN WILLIAMS61 STANLEY RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HATCHER, DAVID ANDERSON670 PINE ST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION---HICKS, JEFFERY LEE2968 WHITE OAK ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HICKS, MICHAEL ANTHONY1813 CITCO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HODGE, BRIAN MACK375 LOWER CHESTUEE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM---HORTON, MICHAEL DALE7723 BROOKLYN RD RADFORD, 24141Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN RADFORD, VA)---HOWARD, ERIC LAVELL1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---JETT, CHRISTY KAY46 MIDDLE CREEK RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JOHNSON, JAQUESHA SHONTEON2102 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374065204Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JONES, ZOIE TAYLOR312 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LYKINS, JEFFERY4035 NORWOOD DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTHEFT (UNDER 1000.00)---MENDEZ-DIEZ, LUIS GULMARO559 N HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---MURPHY, CODY RYAN514 SPIRIT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ODUM, ZACHARY SCOTT713 COLBAUGH HOLLOW RD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---OLIVER, DOTTIE LEEANN1105 MYNATT ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION---PATILLO, ERNEST HOWARD3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---RICE, JESSICA ANN1319 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---RIDLEY, ZOE KAY754 WEST STATE LINE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 100---SHELTON, DEDRICK JEROME710 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102101Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SMITH, JESSICA J518 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS MARIJUANA RESALEPOSS XANAX RESALEPOSS CRACK COCAINE RESALEPOSS METH RESALE---STALLINGS, TAMIKA LASHAY1201 WEST MAIN ST LEFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TUCKER, RICHARD JEREMY9429 BAYVIEW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I---WEAVER, JOHN MARK19 LAMB DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHITE, IKE227 CROW HILL CIRCLE BENTON, 37303Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHITE, PATSY EVERHART227 CROWE HILL CIR BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN2538 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---YOUNG, TYON DEVONTE6320 FRANCES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT