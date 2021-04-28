No Appointment Required At Vaccination Station This Thursday At The Colonnade In Ringgold

The Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station at the Colonnade in Ringgold will offer drive-up COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday.



"An appointment is no longer required to receive this potentially life-saving shot," officials said. "Simply drive up to the Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold, between the hours of 4-8 p.m., fill out a consent form and then receive an immunization."



The Vaccination Station, which serves the north Georgia region, will be administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine during Thursday's event. Residents who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine 21 days ago can utilize the drive-up service to receive their second dose.



After over a month of offering drive-through vaccination services by appointment, 12,355 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been dispensed at the Vaccination Station.



"COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and effective by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," officials said. "Everyone age 16 and older in Georgia is eligible to be vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine remains the most effective tool available for getting families, communities, schools and workplaces 'back to normal' sooner."