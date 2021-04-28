Cold Case Unit Created As Part Of Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office

A new unit of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office has been created called the Cold Case Unit (CCU).



District Attorney Chris Arnt said, “Right now there is a victim’s family without answers. Right now there is a violent criminal who thinks they got away with the crime. To that family; we never forget. To that criminal; we will bring you to justice.

“I have appointed ADA Clay Fuller to lead a team that partners with local and state law enforcement agencies to review evidence and bring a fresh perspective to unsolved murders and sexual assaults in the circuit.”

The CCU will leverage scientific and technological advancements as well as assistance from the public to move these cold cases forward.

Mr.

Fuller will be assisted by Investigator Christy Smith, victim advocate Cara Parris and administrative assistants Tara Page and Jennifer McLamb.

“Our office mission is to seek justice for our citizens,” District Attorney Chris Arnt said, “and that search for justice will never cease.”

Anyone with information about an unsolved crime can contact lmjcda@pacga.org.