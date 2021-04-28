2 Men Shot On East 31st Street Early Wednesday Morning

Two men were shot early Wednesday morning on East 31st Street.

At approximately 3:48 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2300 block of East 31st Street. Upon arrival, officers located two men, 26 and 17, suffering from gunshot wounds and they secured the scene.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

The victims stated that they were walking down the street when unknown occupants in an unknown vehicle began shooting in their direction.