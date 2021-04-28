 Wednesday, April 28, 2021 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

2 Men Shot On East 31st Street Early Wednesday Morning

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Two men were shot early Wednesday morning on East 31st Street.

At approximately 3:48 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2300 block of East 31st Street. Upon arrival, officers located two men, 26 and 17, suffering from gunshot wounds and they secured the scene.
 
Both victims were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
The victims stated that they were walking down the street when unknown occupants in an unknown vehicle began shooting in their direction.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Dallas Bay Home Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon

A home in the Dallas Bay area was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon. The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire. At 5:35 p.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting the fire at 1010 Hillcrest Road. The Dallas Bay VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke coming out of the house. Once homeowners reported to firefighters everyone was out of ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS 04/21/2021 1 MAYS, ERIKA DANIELLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 04/21/2021 1 SIMS, MARKIOUS TAVON POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO 04/21/2021 1 SMITH, COBEY L VEHICULAR ASSAULT 04/21/2021 1 TONEY, PRENTICE ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Changing Face Of Red Bank

I have lived in the city of Red bank my entire life (minus about three years when I lived just outside of it) and I have never seen it flourish and bloom quite like it has over the last few years. We have businesses moving in, buildings being renovated, new homes being built and old homes being brought back to life. I love this town and love its people but I do not appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Huge American Crisis

During just one week last month, March 15th through March 21 st , our FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System had 1,218,002 requests for clearance to sell individuals firearms. Yes, you read it right: 1.2 mm in just seven days. But to better understand America’s fears, our keen yearning for safety, and a frightening chasm between conservatives and liberals fueled ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga State's Lenoir Named Region Volleyball Coach of the Year

Chattanooga State’s women’s volleyball team ended their 2020-2021 season as Region VII runner-up while also receiving both player and coaching honors. Players named to the all-region team included #21 Hannah Dutton, libero and #22 Sydney Pittman, middle blocker. Both women are completing their freshman year at Chattanooga State. In addition, first-year coach Kristy Lenoir was named ... (click for more)

Mocs' Beach Volleyball #2 Seed In OVC Championship

Playing as the No. 2 seed, the Chattanooga Mocs beach volleyball team gets set for the inaugural Ohio Valley Conference Championship tomorrow through Saturday in Martin, Tenn., hosted by UT Martin. Chattanooga (8-9, 7-3) finished the regular season in second place of the OVC standings, two games back of Morehead State, and will receive a first round BYE in this weekend's tournament. ... (click for more)


