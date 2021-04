Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

---

AYALA HERNANDEZ, ROLANDO A

863 CANAL STREET #312 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED

---

BAISDEN, DESTANY MICHELLE

2656 MURPHY RD TRENTON, 307524847

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BARNES, DEXTER LAMONT

842 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BROCK, ELISA MICHELLE

1220 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CALLOWAY, TAMESHIA SHAWNTAY

1092 N HAWTHORNE ST UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CARROLL, BRANDY LYNN

5132 STRICKLAND CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CHAMBERS, JACOB TYLER

1201 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER LEE

1803 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CRUSE, LAUREL SKYE

7803 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---DALTON, MICHELA CHERI8264 ELLIE PLAZA APT 40 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DOYLE, STACY RAYHOMELESS TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN4719 TOMAHAWK TRL Chattanooga, 374112433Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---EUBANKS, JAMES M8200 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---GARNER, SHAWN MICHAEL4002 MELINDA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GOLDSTON, INDIA M6318 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---GRAY, GARY NICHOLAS2316 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION( TOP)---HICKS, TERESA ANN9037 ALABAMA HIGHWAY RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---HOLLOWAY, DERRICK LEBRON1710 MONTEREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111045Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HOWARD, JARQUES7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 302 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---HULSEY, GRADY M607 STATELINE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRAPE OF A CHILDCONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILDSEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURE---JONES, MERCEDES LACTRACE100 TALLEY ROAD APT 234 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JUMP, TREVAH VEE920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052804Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---KELSEY, CRYSTAL DONNE5505 BRAINERD RD ROOM 231 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KIRKWOOD, SYLVESTER CLIFTON1315 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM---LACY, DERRICK ANDREW1703 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LAUBSCHER, JEREMY RYAN4720 HUNTER TRAIL / HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)FAILURE TO APPEAR---LEWALLEN, JOSHUA ROBERT161 KYLE LAKE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---LYNCH, WILL MCLAIN2417 BUFFAO LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT---MACK, SYLVIA ALICIA119 HOLLYBERRY LANE, APT 243 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---MAPLES, TROY AUSTIN4508 HAYNES LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MCCLEARY, ELIJAH SHAWN2224 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213610Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)---MCCROSKEY, DEONTA419 EAST 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MUNSON, CLAY JOSEPH1801 SUNSET TER CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---NELSON, JOHNATHAN LAMAR491 CHANDLER RD TRION, 30753Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ORTIZ, ANN MAARIE161 KYLE LAKE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---PASCUAL, PEDRO1901 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDUI 2ND---PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES1207 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---RAGSDALE, AHTORIA C3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064417Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RUSSELL, EBONY CHARMAINE1227 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SAMPLER, LEE MIKEL1118 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111310Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SHERRILL, TAMMY MICHELLE8009 SELCER RD HIXSON, 373431958Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER431 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051321Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES6220 SHALLOWFORD RD #575 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VOELKL, MICHAEL PATRICK131 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WARD, TIMIRA MARKIA2304 FARLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WELBORN, JEREMY L2531 CUMMINGS HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE