Youth, 15, Shot While Standing Outside On 6th Avenue

A youth, 15, was shot while standing outside on Sixth Avenue on Wednesday night.

At approximately 8:49 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2500 block of 6th Avenue.

Upon arrival, Officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

The victim said he was standing outside with other people when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been struck.