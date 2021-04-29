 Thursday, April 29, 2021 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Youth, 15, Shot While Standing Outside On 6th Avenue

Thursday, April 29, 2021
A youth, 15, was shot while standing outside on Sixth Avenue on Wednesday night.
 
At approximately 8:49 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2500 block of 6th Avenue.
 
Upon arrival, Officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. He  was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
The victim said he was standing outside with other people when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been struck.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

Art 120 In Signal Mountain Among Those Awarded Grants From Building Bridges Program

Art 120 in Signal Mountain has received a grant of $89,700 from the Building Bridges 2020 Grants Program to support “Jingle Truck in Cyberspace and Beyond,” the expansion of a mobile art project to share the culture and art of the Pakistani Jingle Truck. The Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art today announced 22 recipients of more than $4 million through the Building Bridges ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 2707 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE Chattanooga, 37406 Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE --- AYALA HERNANDEZ, ROLANDO A 863 CANAL STREET #312 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Changing Face Of Red Bank

I have lived in the city of Red bank my entire life (minus about three years when I lived just outside of it) and I have never seen it flourish and bloom quite like it has over the last few years. We have businesses moving in, buildings being renovated, new homes being built and old homes being brought back to life. I love this town and love its people but I do not appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Critical Race Theory

There is a cute story about Manfred Eigen, a German biophysical chemist who won a 1967 Nobel Prize for discovering reaction times to chemicals, his brilliance eventually saving millions of people. Dr. Eigen once said, “In theory, there is no different between theory and practice. But in practice there is.” Of course, the doctor was referring to medical practice and truer words have ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga State's Lenoir Named Region Volleyball Coach of the Year

Chattanooga State’s women’s volleyball team ended their 2020-2021 season as Region VII runner-up while also receiving both player and coaching honors. Players named to the all-region team included #21 Hannah Dutton, libero and #22 Sydney Pittman, middle blocker. Both women are completing their freshman year at Chattanooga State. In addition, first-year coach Kristy Lenoir was named ... (click for more)

Mocs' Beach Volleyball #2 Seed In OVC Championship

Playing as the No. 2 seed, the Chattanooga Mocs beach volleyball team gets set for the inaugural Ohio Valley Conference Championship tomorrow through Saturday in Martin, Tenn., hosted by UT Martin. Chattanooga (8-9, 7-3) finished the regular season in second place of the OVC standings, two games back of Morehead State, and will receive a first round BYE in this weekend's tournament. ... (click for more)


