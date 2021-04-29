Youth, 15, Shot While Standing Outside On 6th Avenue

A youth, 15, was shot while standing outside on Sixth Avenue on Wednesday night.
At approximately 8:49 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2500 block of 6th Avenue.
Upon arrival, Officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
The victim said he was standing outside with other people when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been struck.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.