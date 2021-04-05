 Tuesday, April 6, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Realty Sales, Refinancings Heating Up Early In Hamilton County

Monday, April 5, 2021

Realty sales and refinancings are really heating up in Hamilton County.

Register of Deeds Marc Gravitt said the month of March was the busiest month the Register’s Office has had in almost 20 years - both in volume of documents recorded and taxes collected. 

He said, "We recorded over 8,300 document sets, and collected over $2.4 million in state mandated Transfer and Mortgage Taxes."

The register said both the number of realty transactions and refinancings were very high.

He said, "We were exceptionally busy - especially for this time of year. We are only just now getting into our busiest season - spring and summer."

Mr. Gravitt also said, "Twice a year, September and April, the Register’s Office remits to the county general fund, any excess fees.  This month we will be turning over $1,540,278.00, combined with $789,008.00 remitted in September, bringing the total to $2,329,286.00 for the Fiscal Year being turned over to Hamilton County.


April 12, 2021

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

April 5, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 5, 2021

Governor Bill Lee To Host Newt Gingrich, Governor Rick Perry And Conservative Policy Leaders In Roundtable Conversation


A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEAMON, WILLIAM DONIVON 1024 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee is kicking off Second Chance Month by hosting a roundtable conversation on Wednesday, on criminal justice policy with conservative thought leaders, including former Speaker ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her purse. She says that it held about $3,800 cash. She said she checked with the restaurant and it had not been turned in. * * * Police were dispatched to St. Peter's Episcopal School, ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEAMON, WILLIAM DONIVON 1024 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT --- BISHOP, WINDIE L 5129 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Opinion

"Doc" Was The Best Of Us

One of my mentors at UTC passed away recently. Dr. Richard "Doc" Wilson was a mentor and friend. He was crazy smart as an award-winning author. His desk reference set of the U.S. presidents won the highest honor in its category. He was also very kind and a servant to anyone who needed help. When our fraternity house burned down he cleared his rental house for everyone that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Historical Fiction

One of the best fiction books ever written in my eyes was entitled “The Third Bullet” by the film critic of the Washington Post, Steven Hunter. It was written in 2013 and the hero, former Marine sniper Bob Lee Swagger – a totally fictitious guy – was called in to investigate one of the most enduring controversies of our time - the JFK assassination - in Dallas. The book is so good ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Soccer Third In SoCon Play

- The Chattanooga women’s soccer team finished third in the Southern Conference, its best-ever in program history, with a 6-2-1 league mark and earned a spot in the upcoming Southern Conference Championship. The tournament seeding came down to the last day with first and third still in doubt. Samford, who started the day tied with Furman, scored a 2-0 shutout at UNCG to wrap ... (click for more)

Lee Women Fall To Mississippi College In Gulf South Championship

The No. 2 Lee women's soccer team saw a successful spring season come to a disappointing end on Saturday afternoon falling to the No. 9 Mississippi College Choctaws, 3-0 in the Gulf South Conference Spring Championship Series Final. A sluggish first half doomed the Lady Flames as they conceded two goals in the first 26 minutes. Mississippi College jumped on the board on a goal ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors