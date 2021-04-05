Realty Sales, Refinancings Heating Up Early In Hamilton County

Realty sales and refinancings are really heating up in Hamilton County.

Register of Deeds Marc Gravitt said the month of March was the busiest month the Register’s Office has had in almost 20 years - both in volume of documents recorded and taxes collected.

He said, "We recorded over 8,300 document sets, and collected over $2.4 million in state mandated Transfer and Mortgage Taxes."

The register said both the number of realty transactions and refinancings were very high.

He said, "We were exceptionally busy - especially for this time of year. We are only just now getting into our busiest season - spring and summer."

Mr. Gravitt also said, "Twice a year, September and April, the Register’s Office remits to the county general fund, any excess fees. This month we will be turning over $1,540,278.00, combined with $789,008.00 remitted in September, bringing the total to $2,329,286.00 for the Fiscal Year being turned over to Hamilton County.