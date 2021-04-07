Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her purse. She says that it held about $3,800 cash. She said she checked with the restaurant and it had not been turned in.



* * *

Police were dispatched to St. Peter's Episcopal School, 848 Ashland Terrace, due to suspicious vehicles parked there. The vehicles were backed in at the school, tucked away in the far back parking lot.

Police could not locate any of the drivers.* * *A woman at a residence on Paw Trail told police that since the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 she has been receiving mail from various businesses saying that accounts have been opened in her name. She said she has received notices from the following businesses: Chase Bank, Verizon, various investment businesses, as well as Kentucky and Illinois government unemployment offices regarding unemployment benefits claims. She said she has notified all of these businesses that she did not open the accounts and she has put fraud alerts on her bank and credit reports. She is unsure of where someone could have gotten her information.* * *A caller reported a white Ford sedan was parked in the area of 1519 Ryan St. The caller said the car had a male occupant and all the lights were turned off in the vehicle. Police found the man in a white Mercury sedan. The man was known to police from previous interactions as a homeless individual who does sleep in this vehicle. The man was checked for active warrants with negative results, and was asked to voluntarily leave the area and find a better place to stay where neighbors would not be alarmed by his presence. The man agreed to leave without any further police involvement.* * *Police responded to a business at 4156 S. Creek Road at 3:30 a.m. Police checked the building to find the side gate had no padlock on it, and walked to the rear of the building to find a cracked rear door. Police cleared the building and found no signs of forced entry and no signs of disturbances inside the building.* * *A burglar alarm was activated at Taco Bell, 7752 E. Brainerd Road at 5:32 a.m. Police discovered an open door to the Taco Bell. Police cleared the building and it was unoccupied. Nothing in the location seemed disturbed or out of place. Police were able to secure the door and the responsible party was notified via dispatch.* * *A woman on Hixson Pike told police that sometime overnight someone entered her unlocked 2020 Ford Fusion and stole her Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ 380. The gun was entered into NCIC.* * *A man got his semi-truck stuck at W. 47th Street and Beulah Avenue. Police attempted to get it un-stuck, but were unsuccessful. The truck was towed by Doug Yates Towing and then driven from the scene.* * *The manager of an apartment at 3663 Chateau Lane told police that multiple people were inside a unit and had no authorization to be there. Police spoke with a man and two women who were inside the apartment. They told police they rented the apartment from its original leaser and gave his name. The manager said the apartment was rented to a a man by that name. None of the three had any active warrants, and they all left per the wishes of management.* * *A woman at a residence on S. Highland Park Avenue told police that she last saw her vehicle around midnight. She said that morning she discovered it had been rummaged through and about $25 worth of cash and change was taken. She said there was no damage, so the vehicle was possibly left unlocked.* * *A woman at a residence on Arden Avenue told police that her 2008 Honda Accord was parked in the parking lane at her residence. She said that sometime overnight someone entered her unlocked vehicle and rifled through it. She said that the only thing taken was a Chattanooga State lanyard with two keys that belong to Chattanooga State.* * *A man on Hixson Pike told police someone scratched foul language on the right rear side of his Toyota RAV4. He said he has no idea as to when this was done. He said he has his suspicions who did it as a result of a non-handicap person parking in the handicap space in front of his apartment. He said he does not know the cost to have the words removed.* * *A man on Nautical Way told police that his Chevy has been broken down for two or three months and he is now getting it fixed. He said that at sometime someone stole the TN tag from it.* * *A man on Appling Street told police that he leaves his Chevy S10 truck on the lot of Ferrell's, LLC where he is a truck driver. He said that sometime after March 1 someone pried open the left door, broke all the plastic off of the steering column to get to the ignition switch and destroyed the ignition switch trying to steal it. He said that he does not have an estimate for repair and it will have to be towed to a repair shop.* * *Police were called to Highway 153 on complaint of motorcycles that were being loud and reckless. Police tried to stop the reckless riders and one rider pulled over while the others fled the area at a high rate of speed.* * *Police observed a vehicle that was reported stolen from Shallowford Road traveling on N. Highland Park. Officers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who appeared to be the owner of the vehicle. The man said that after reporting the vehicle stolen, he later found the vehicle and failed to call police so that it could be removed from NCIC. The vehicle was then removed from NCIC after proof of ownership was given.* * *A woman on Swan Road told police that her Social Security check was cashed by someone other than herself. She said she suspects that it was the granddaughter of her previous landlord. She said she used to live with someone else, but they kicked her out on Feb. 1. She said that she was drawing a Social Security check and that it was supposed to be mailed out on Feb. 2 or 3. She said she just found out that the check was cashed and that the Social Security office mailed it out at the beginning of February. She believes that the granddaughter may have intercepted the check and cashed it. She spoke with the Social Security office and they were not able to tell her where or when it was cashed, just that someone had cashed it. Since she is unaware of where it was cashed, police are unable to view any potential video to get suspect information.* * *A woman called police from a residence on Market Street. She said she was calling on behalf of a man at the residence. She said other residents were taking his money. When officers spoke with the man, he seemed genuinely surprised at the suggestion and chuckled and said that wasn't true and he didn't need police.* * *Police located a suspicious vehicle backed into a gravel lot at The Sinks Disc Golf Course, 4502 N Access Road. The soccer fields and disc golf fields were closed at the time. The vehicle (GA) had a cracked windshield and busted driver's side tail light. There was beer in the front passenger seat and numerous frisbees in the back seat.

* * *



A clerk from the Speedway, 2245 Hickory Valley Road, called police and said they had a fake $100 bill just used in the store. When police arrived, they found that the person who attempted to use the $100 bill was still there. Police spoke with them and they said they were just given the money by their boss and the boss said he got it directly from the bank. The clerk said that she checked the $100 bill against another $100 bill in her drawer and found that the real one was marked and it appeared that it was yellow. She said the fake $100 bill, after being marked, appeared to be a dark brown. Police took control of the fake $100 bill and turned it in to Property.