Local Medal Of Honor Recipient Charles H. Coolidge Dies At 99

Local Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Charles H. Coolidge has died at age 99.

The Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Cente said special tributes are being planning at the Heritage Center to honor his legacy.



Heritage Center officials said, "Today, our city, state, and nation have lost a great American hero with the passing of Charles H. Coolidge. Mr. Coolidge was beloved by all who knew him, and his heroism was legendary. He received the Silver Star for his bravery in combat in Italy and the Medal of Honor for his amazing defense of Hill 623 east of Belmont sur Buttant, France against overwhelming odds in October 1944. Many also remember Mr. Coolidge for his battle against multiple sclerosis, a disease that he refused to allow to define him, for more than half a century.



"Mr. Coolidge was, above all, a model of integrity, honor and determination who is memorialized by a park, a highway, and the many institutions that bear his name. However, his greatest legacy is the hundreds of thousands of lives that he touched during his 99 years on earth."



Mr. Coolidge was the only living Medal of Honor recipient from the European theater of World War II and the only one to receive the Medal of Honor during the war.



A native of Signal Mountain, he was the son of Walter and Grace (McCracken) Coolidge.



He was a 1939 graduate of Chattanooga High School, then he began working in the family printing business. The Coolidges recently sold their longtime North Chattanooga printing site.



Mr. Coolidge was drafted into the Army on June 16, 1942. In 1943, his unit was shipped to Algeria to take part in the North Africa Campaign. He was given the Silver Star for Gallantry while serving as a machine gun section leader and sergeant.



On Oct. 24, 1944, he was in charge of group of machine gunners and riflemen trying to hold a vital hilltop post in France near the German border. He and his group held off four days of relentless attacks by tanks and infantry.