Georgia Has 67 More COVID Deaths, 991 New Cases
Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have were 67 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,827.
There were 991 new cases, as that total reached 858,268 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 59,356, which is an increase of 164 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,434 cases, up 11; 61 deaths; 242 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,189 cases, up 5; 60 deaths; 171 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,178 cases, up 2; 11 deaths; 60 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,272 cases, up 9; 78 deaths; 269 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,635 cases, up 20; 224 deaths; 727 hospitalizations, up 1