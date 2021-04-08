 Thursday, April 8, 2021 63.0°F   light rain fog/mist patches fog   Light Rain Fog/Mist Patches Fog

Person Killed In Fiery Crash On Hunter Road Thursday Morning

Thursday, April 8, 2021

There was a fatal crash on Hunter Road early Thursday morning.

HCSO deputies responded to the 5800 Block of Hunter Road for the report of a motor vehicle crash at approximately 4:21 a.m. this morning.
 
Upon arrival, deputies and emergency services personnel located a crash involving one vehicle that was on fire. There has been one confirmed fatality. 
 
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Division.
 
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.



