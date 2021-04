An early morning house fire broke out on West Freedom Circle Thursday.



Tri-Community VFD were alerted for a residential structure fire on 4074 West Freedom Circle in District 5 at 1:37 a.m. today.



Engine 5 arrived on the scene and confirmed a working structure fire, reporting approximately 45 percent of the house was on fire.



Hamilton County Sheriffs Office is on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.