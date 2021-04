Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, BRENDAN

1408 CAROUSAL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BARNES, JEFFREY S

1061 TROJAN RUN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BEACH, DESHAUN ERIC

6786 NEVILLE RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BERRY, JACOB ALLEN

107 W High St Lebanon, 370872229

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROWN, SALLIYAH KASABRIANA

1243 POPLAR ST APT 436 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

CARMICHAEL, TYRONE MARCELLA

3824 ROLLINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062764

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

---

CRAIG, JACOB MICHAEL

2311 AMBER GLEN DR MURFREESBORO, 37128

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

CRUM, ASHLEY M

4312 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---DEMPSEY, ROSETTA LEANNE152 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---DROUILLARD, BLAKE ALEXANDER11209 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, 373796305Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---ELMORE, MORGHAN JEAN10113 E BRAINERD RD Ooltewah, 373639332Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION---FORTSON, KIRSTIN DENISE9306 W. RIDGE TRAIL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT---FREEMAN, MESCO KIMJYUATTA2707 N Chamberlain Ave Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GILBERT, AMANDA JANE3006 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GLADDEN, DEUONTA MMONTRELL720 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HART, CHASIDY DAWN1319 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARTLINE, MACKENZIE ELAINE768 BOYTON DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYEVADING ARRESTDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---HERMAN, REGINALD ANTONIO913 SYLVAN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYFELONY VANDALISM OVER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---HILL, CHARLES VINCENT4904 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)---HILL, JAMES TABOR2818 OAK LEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211240Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECT (CHILD UNDER AGE OF 8)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE---HUNT, ARMER DONALD2051 LIONHEART LN RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK1600 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044316Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---IREMONGER, CAYLEA NICOLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---JOHNSON, ARNELLUS1870 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN TRANSIT TO RUTHERFORD CO---JOHNSON, JOSEPH LEE1469 BENTON STATION RD BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)---KNIGHT, MEGAN LEE722 LANCASTER SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LACEY, AMANDA LEAN2607 EAST 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MANGRUM, HALEY2321 COVEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANADISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE---MAURER, DEBORAH WILHELM29246 BEAUCLAIRE DRIVE TAVARES, 32778Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MILLER, MALIK OSHAE2522 HICKORY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MOORE, ELIJAHHAMILTON COVE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MYERS, PATRICK ELLIOTT235 PEACE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS (GENERAL CATEGORY)---PARSONS, JOHNNIE MARIA904 ARLINGTON APT#C CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEOPEN CONTAINER LAWVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---RICE, JESSICA ANN1319 CYPRESS ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ROBERSON, SARA R388 BURING BUSH RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)---ROBINETTE, CHRISTIAN SETH6801 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROBINSON, WAYNE232 Water St Chattanooga, 37410Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS OF METH FOR RESAL---SADOWSKI, JAMES LOUIS8618 CLEARWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)---SANDERS, JAMES MICHAELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SCHENCK, JOHN CHARLES1212 PEEPLES ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SCOTT, RACHEL LAREN309 STRINGER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUI 2NDIMPLIED CONSENTFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT13808 MOUNT TABOR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI---STANFORD, JEROME LEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---WILSON, HOWARD OBRIAN255 ROCKS BERRY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WORLEY, CASSEY DMAIN STAY HOTEL SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA