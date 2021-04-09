Tennessee COVID Deaths Top 12,000; Hamilton County Has No New Deaths, 68 More Cases

Hamilton County had 68 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 43,042. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 480 in the county.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 41,899, which is 97 percent, and there are 663 active cases.



There are 70 patients hospitalized and 16 in Intensive Care Units. Three others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents.



The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 822,085 on Friday with 1,120 new cases. There have been four more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,001, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 837 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 15 fewer than on Thursday.



Testing numbers are above 7.346 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 797,011, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,082 cases, up 1; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 14,284 cases, up 29; 147 deaths



Grundy County: 1,764 cases, up 1; 31 deaths



Marion County: 3,072 cases, up 2; 46 deaths



Meigs County: 1,321 cases, down 1; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,960 cases, up 8; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,280 cases, up 1; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,652 cases, up 1; 28 deaths



Knox County: 48,960 cases, up 45; 619 deaths, down 6



Davidson County: 86,563 cases, up 86; 918 deaths, up 1



Shelby County: 91,497 cases, up 159; 1,575 deaths, up 1