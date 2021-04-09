Tennessee COVID Deaths Top 12,000; Hamilton County Has No New Deaths, 68 More Cases

 Friday, April 9, 2021 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County had 68 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 43,042. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 480 in the county. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 41,899, which is 97 percent, and there are 663 active cases.

There are 70 patients hospitalized and 16 in Intensive Care Units. Three others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 822,085 on Friday with 1,120 new cases. There have been four more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,001, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 837 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 15 fewer than on Thursday.

Testing numbers are above 7.346 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 797,011, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,082 cases, up 1; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  14,284 cases, up 29; 147 deaths

Grundy County: 1,764 cases, up 1; 31 deaths

Marion County: 3,072 cases, up 2; 46 deaths

Meigs County: 1,321 cases, down 1; 23 deaths

Polk County: 1,960 cases, up 8; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,280 cases, up 1; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,652 cases, up 1; 28 deaths

Knox County: 48,960 cases, up 45; 619 deaths, down 6

Davidson County: 86,563 cases, up 86; 918 deaths, up 1

Shelby County: 91,497 cases, up 159; 1,575 deaths, up 1


Assessor Marty Haynes told the East Ridge City Council on Thursday evening that home values in East Ridge are up 35 percent. He said values of residential properties have increased 35 percent ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a commercial fire Friday afternoon at Grease Monkey Diesel & Auto Performance Repairs, at 4101 Shallowford Road. Around 2 p.m., the owner noticed ... (click for more)



Assessor Marty Haynes told the East Ridge City Council on Thursday evening that home values in East Ridge are up 35 percent. He said values of residential properties have increased 35 percent in East Ridge over the last four years, compared to 25 percent in all of Hamilton County. “It is unprecedented,” he said. In 2020 there were 398 home sales in the city and inventory ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z ... (click for more)

A common question raised about the federal courts, especially the Supreme Court, is why judges rule differently in the same or similar cases. Federal judges take an oath to “administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and [to] faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all [their] duties.” If judges are intelligent and well ... (click for more)

It wasn’t lost on me that on the same day Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed legislation to “allow just about any Tennessean” to legally carry a firearm without a permit, President Biden laid the biggest egg of his career. Understand, I like some of the stuff Biden is trying to accomplish but gun control – while a liberal flame point – is so far out of reach the President would ... (click for more)

Former McDonald’s All-American and SEC All-Freshman selection Madison Hayes transferred from Mississippi State to NC State for a plethora of reasons, not all of them related to basketball. The former East Hamilton superstar guard averaged 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs as a spot starter before entering her name into the transfer portal after the season. The Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga All-American Corey Levin signed a free agent contract with the New York Jets this week. Levin was a two-time winner of the Southern Conference Jacobs Blocking Award during his career from 2013-16. Levin graduated with a degree in Health & Human Performance from UTC in December 2016 and was a sixth-round selection (217th ... (click for more)


