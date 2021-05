Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, TERRY LEE

5700 ROPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BAILEY, MITCHELL WAYNE

915 12TH STREET CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD SUPPORT- NON PAYMENT

---

BENNETT, ARTWINQUR

2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374155956

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

BOHANAN, DURANDA J

30 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BROWN, BRADFORD L

5613 CLEMMONS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

---

BROWN, KALI RENEE

47 ROCKY TOP SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL

9815 B COLONY PARK LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BURNETTE, JORDAN MICHAEL

304 BATTLE BLUFF DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---CALPES, JOSE LUISUNKNOWN ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---CARTER, JOHNNY CLARENCE801 NORTH PARKDALE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---CHRISTIAN, JAMIE RENA5537 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---CHURCH, JEFFREY PAUL7964 LONG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)---COPENY, MARCUS JAMES4715 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CRISP, CHRISTOPHER RYAN208 COUNTY ROAD 115 ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON---CURTIS, SHAWN KATO2312 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043713Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR4519A WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN TUNNEL HILL GA)---DECKER, RONALD1375 VALLEY VIEW RD. CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red Bank(RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT(EVADING ARREST FELONY EVADING)(RECKLESS DRIVING)(RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH)(CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)---ELLIS, RALPH DEWAYNE203 IVY ST ROSSVILLE, 30725Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FEKETE, BRANDY LEE605 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023902Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---FOSTER, KELLY LYNN2609 REECEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GAY, DILLON COLE300 N COLLEGE ST APT A3 PEMBROKE, 31321Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---GEREN, DAVID PONDER9021 PLEASNAT LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFALSE REPORTSAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HIXSON, TAMBRA RAY9848 WALNUT ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HOOD, SAMUAL FRANKLIN6039 PORTER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---HOPE, HEATHER L667 S MCDONALD RD. MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECRIMINAL SIMULATION---HUCKABEE, JAMES BRETTSODDY DAISY , 37401Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---JOHNS, ISAAC SETHHOMELESS OOTAWAH, 37312Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LAMB, REBECCA LOIS1334 US 127 SIGNAL, 37373Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LONG, TRACY LAMONT2111 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MAHONEY, DEBORAH ANN4518 HIXSON PIKE APT M8 HIXSON, 373435031Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MCINNIS, TAMMY BALDIVID10202 BIG PINE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT611 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023902Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON205 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---MORGAN, EARTHLY KEVIN2001 CLEVLAND AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INTOXICATION---NEFF, ASHLEY MARIE7605 W 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP OVER 1000)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)---ODELL, CHRISTOPHER NMN3305 CRESTSTONE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---OWENS, DALTON H130 CHAMPION RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PALMER, KEVON1550 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG CRIM TRESPASS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDLISM)---PATTERSON, CHRISTOPHER A428 CHURCH ST ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVEHICULAR HOMICIDEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR286 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESOLICITATION OF A MINOR---RATCLIFF, CODY LYNN10903 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD GEORGETOWN, 373364061Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARREST---RAY, ROBERT DALE8324 OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214339Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---RHEA, WILLIAM DAVID8202 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---ROBINSON, MICHAEL JAMAL1306 BUCKLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044607Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---SHINGLETON, MATTHEW JACK ALLEN171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---SILLEMON, ROMMEL EDWARD1216 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072407Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTSUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SMITH, CHANDLER K95 SAVAGE RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETEXTING WHILE DRIVING---SUTTLES, DEMONTAY ANTONIO201 EADS ST APT 144 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---TANKERSLEY, CARRI E1108 MILWEHOLLOW RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---UNDERWOOD, CHRISTOPHER DEAN592 STATE HWY 117 MINTOE, 35984Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WALKER, BRODERICK DEWAYNE815 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WARE, GERMAINE MARCELL2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTKIDNAPPING---WATKINS, COURTNEY LEBRON5826 MOODY SAWYER ROAD APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF COCAINE> FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS---WATKINS, MELISSA KAYE1405 HOLLY AVE SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---YOUNG, JONATHAN DEWAYNE4301 1/2 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)