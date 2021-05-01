PHOTOS: I-24 Bridge Replacement At I-75

Victor Davis Hanson is an oasis in a vast common sense desert. He is a professor emeritus at Cal State, Fresno and a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. His recent analysis of what’s happening in many of our universities deserves attention. An issue he raised is the reason for this post. Graduation from many colleges and universities today with a Bachelor ... (click for more)

“Hooray, hooray, for the First of May …skinny-dippin’ begins today!” That’s a note the late and great Sports Editor Emeritus Freddie Russell of the old Nashville Banner would send to me during the last 20 or so years of his life, and while the “sin” would change from year to year, the laughter the thoughtful note would evoke was always new and ever genuine. As I sit in ... (click for more)