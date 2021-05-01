 Sunday, May 2, 2021 54.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Sale Creek Man, 62, Dies In Boating Incident On Chickamauga Lake

Saturday, May 1, 2021

A 62-year-old Sale Creek man kayaking alone was spotted by a family member floating unconscious in over 10 feet of water on Chickamauga Lake. It was near the Patterson Road access area of Sale Creek.

He was identified as George Knight.

TWRA officers, Sale Creek Fire Department and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Water temperature in this area is around 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

Mr. Knight was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation. 

 


May 2, 2021

Search Is On In Chattanooga For Missing Endangered Man

May 2, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 1, 2021

PHOTOS: I-24 Bridge Replacement At I-75


A search is on in Chattanooga for a missing endangered man. John Little was last seen on the property of the Super 8 Motel at 7024 McCutcheon Road around 6 a.m. on Saturday. Police ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, JULIE S 2801 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 Age at Arrest: 59 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol DRIVING UNDER THE ... (click for more)

(click for more)



Breaking News

Search Is On In Chattanooga For Missing Endangered Man

A search is on in Chattanooga for a missing endangered man. John Little was last seen on the property of the Super 8 Motel at 7024 McCutcheon Road around 6 a.m. on Saturday. Police said he has been experiencing signs of dementia. He is also missing his right arm. He resides in North Carolina and is not familiar with the Chattanooga area. (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, JULIE S 2801 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 Age at Arrest: 59 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- BARRY, BENJAMIN ZACK HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga INDECENT EXPOSURE --- BERRIEN, TAYLA LISA 2300 WILSON ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Loss Of Thinking Inductively

Victor Davis Hanson is an oasis in a vast common sense desert. He is a professor emeritus at Cal State, Fresno and a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. His recent analysis of what’s happening in many of our universities deserves attention. An issue he raised is the reason for this post. Graduation from many colleges and universities today with a Bachelor ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sunday Funnies

I am afraid I am neither happy nor sad after I learn that Chattanooga’s newest mayor is among those who have endorsed that Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce admission of systemic racism in our city. I have gone on record as saying the claim is untrue and that I am ashamed of the “woke generation” but Kelly’s quick response is counter to mine and his admission will inflame some who ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Green Earns All-Conference Track Honors, Mocs Seventh After Day 1

For immediate release Contact: Anne C. Wehunt 423.425.4618 GREEN EARNS ALL-CONFERENCE AT SOCON CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY ONE https://gomocs.com/news/2021/5/1/cross-country-track-field-green-earns-all-conference-in-10-000-meter.aspx CULLOWHEE, N.C. --- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga freshman Lesley Green earned all-conference honors on Day One of ... (click for more)

Lee Softball Swept By No. 22 West Florida

The Lee softball team saw its four-game winning streak halted with a 4-3 loss in an eight-inning battle with No. 22 West Florida in game one. The nightcap belonged solely to the Argonauts as they rolled to an 11-3 win to sweep the Gulf South Conference doubleheader. The two clubs will wrap up the series and the regular season tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is scheduled ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors