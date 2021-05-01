Sale Creek Man, 62, Dies In Boating Incident On Chickamauga Lake

A 62-year-old Sale Creek man kayaking alone was spotted by a family member floating unconscious in over 10 feet of water on Chickamauga Lake. It was near the Patterson Road access area of Sale Creek.

He was identified as George Knight.

TWRA officers, Sale Creek Fire Department and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Water temperature in this area is around 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

Mr. Knight was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.