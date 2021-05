Here is the latest Hamilton arrest report:

BEAMON, TYRONE JUNIOR

3002 FOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF CRACK- COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSS OF XANEX FOR RESALE

POSS OF ECSTASY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BENFORD, MARKEL J

708 EAST 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CUCKSEE, DAWSON NEWTON

528 TUNNEL HILL RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

DAVIS, CHARLES TYRONE

1418 STRAIGHTEN PLACE DR APT A EAST BRAINERD, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000

---

EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112433

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

ELLISON, DEMETRIS LARENZO

4614 BONNIE WAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FAIRCHILD, JONATHAN GRAHAM

26 MABRY PLACE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSS OF SCHEDULE II COCAINE

POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

FRANCIS, AMANDA ELIZABETH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374053356

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

---

FREENEY, ALETA M

1092 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GREEN, MICHAEL A

4206 BENNETT RD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GUTIERREZ-VAZQUEZ, LEYVER

1112 ORMAN STREET DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HACKER, PAUL BRITTON601 CHICKAMAUGA AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC---HARRIS, BRANDON PIERCE2788 CATOOSA PKWY TUNNEL HILL, 30756Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT---HAUGHTON, PHILLIP KEVIN9200 COBBLESTONE HILL DR Ooltewah, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HEWLETT, TYRIQ R404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111910Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HILL, PHILLIP H7910 HAMPTON COVE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---IACINO, MICHAEL JOSEPHHOMELESS /712 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JOHNSON, MARKUS DEWAYNE1914 GUNBARREL RD #209 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---KERN, DAVID C11451 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 373796811Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LATHAM, WILLIAM B300 W MIDVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---LAWRENCE-GREEN, AUDREY E2317 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPER)---LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM90 Valley View Ln Ellijay, 305402334Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LINDER, TODD ARTHUR1407 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)AGGRAVATED ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTDOMESTIC ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---LINDSEY-DURHAM, COURTNEY NICOLE4518 HIXSON PIKE, APT F5 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCCLOUD, CHRIS BRENT2400 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374082333Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PEMBERTON, KAYLA ELIZABETH185 BARKER CIR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---POWELL, QUINETTA LOUISE641 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023902Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUIFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---RAWLINGS, TERRY J6304 JOCELYN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162716Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE---SLUDER, RANDY EDWARDHOMELESS , 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY---SMITH, ALLEN RAYFREEWILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, DOMINQUE LADAISIA1302 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063501Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, FREDDIE GRADY3504 5TH AVE Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---STARNES, KAYLA NICHOLE4904 APT B 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---TAYLOR, JOE ERIC5572 JEWELL RD HARRISON, 373415990Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY---WASHINGTON, CHAQUETA125 STAR BLVD MADISON, 37115Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---WEAVER, RICO LADARIUS3905 WILLING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WHITE, HUNTER THOMAS5721 STATE LINE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALELEAVING SCENE OF CRASH W/ INJURYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION