School Board Attorney Says New State Law Banning Teaching Of "Critical Race Theory" Has No Bearing On What Is Now Taught In The County Schools

Monday, May 10, 2021

County School Board attorney Scott Bennett said a new state law banning the teaching of "Critical Race Theory" "really doesn't affect anything that Hamilton County teaches."

The attorney said there would be no issue "as long as we take an even-handed approach."

He said it "does not mean that we cannot teach academic concepts" about race.

Attorney Bennett added, "And it has no impact whatsoever" on a recent school board directive that the administration report back on why some student segments are not doing as well as others and what can be done to get them more on par.

Board member Tiffanie Robinson said she has "multiple concerns" about the new law, saying she is alarmed that the state "could take away our funding" over the issue.

She said, "Our funding could be put on pause while we fight it out" on whether the school system was actually in violation of the law.

Also, the school board heard a report from SSC, which in March was approved for a four-year contract. The ABM firm had the contract for many years, but had received a number of recent complaints about cleanliness of the schools.

A SSC official said the hiring goal was 336 fulltime personnel. He said that was exceeded at 355. He said 334 of those came from ABM.

The goal for grounds was 20. It is currently at 15, but will be met, he said.

 


How Jenny Hill Became Chattanooga's Ultimate Multi-Tasker; New City Council Member To Serve On School Board Until August 2022

How Jenny Hill Became Chattanooga's Ultimate Multi-Tasker; New City Council Member To Serve On School Board Until August 2022

Jenny Hill right now is the ultimate Chattanooga multi-tasker, who wants to be a positive contributor in all the various facets of her life, too. Not only has she served on the Hamilton County School Board from District 6 since 2018, when she beat Michael Henry for Joe Galloway's vacated seat, but she was also recently elected to the District 2 City Council seat in the April

Man Has Critical Injuries After Shooting On Monday Afternoon At Highway 58 Circle K

Man Has Critical Injuries After Shooting On Monday Afternoon At Highway 58 Circle K

Chattanooga Police said a man has critical injuries after a shooting on Monday afternoon at the Circle K in the 4800 block of Highway 58. It happened in the parking lot. The man suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. Investigators cordoned off the area around the convenience store.

Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family. I

Roy Exum: A Mom’s Integrity Lesson

Roy Exum: A Mom's Integrity Lesson

I am in the middle of reading Admiral William McRaven's new book "The Hero Code" and strongly suspect that in the years to follow, there will be over a million moms who will make sure their children read it. In it are the lessons our mothers taught us – or certainly tried – as they equipped us for life as best they possibly could. "The Hero Code" is about such things as courage,

Sanmartin Sharp in Trash Panda Series Finale

Sanmartin Sharp in Trash Panda Series Finale

Unlike his flame throwing teammates Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, Lookouts starter Reiver Sanmartin makes due with a fastball that tops out around 90 MPH. Instead of overwhelming batters with force, Sanmartin uses movement and breaking balls to keep hitters off-balance. The Lookouts took the Sunday series finale 7-1 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Sanmartin was almost flawless

Mocs Softball Wins; Earns Third Seed In SoCon Tournament

Mocs Softball Wins; Earns Third Seed In SoCon Tournament

In a do-or-die game for the Chattanooga Mocs softball team, seniors Hayleigh Weissenbach and Cameren Swafford each homered and combined to drive in three runs during a thrilling 6-3 win over Southern Conference rival Samford on Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium. Following the win, Chattanooga (13-23, 8-8 SoCon) clinches a spot in this week's SoCon Championship as the


