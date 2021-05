Eight candidates are in the running for the District 9 vacancy on the County Commission.

The deadline to file was Monday at 4 p.m.

Those seeking the post vacated by Chester Bankston are:

Shannon Stephenson

Jeff Eversole

Stephen Highlander

Dean Moorhouse

Tunyekia Adamson

Andrew Mullins

Rob Healy

Charles Lowery Jr.

The appointment will be by the County Commission at a meeting on June 2.

Commissioner Bankston said he has sold his house and is moving to Florida.

His resignation is effective May 31.