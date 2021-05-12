 Wednesday, May 12, 2021 56.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, TIMOTHY LEE 
390 Ledford Rd Ne Cleveland, 373235815 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
BALL, JONATHAN N 
10208 WYATT LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BALLARD, RODNEY EDWARD 
3407 MYRA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BAULDWIN, JUSTINA ANN 
137 HENDRICKS BLVD RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BEASLEY, STEPHEN LAJUAN 
TTCC 140 MACON WAY HARTSVILLE, 37207 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE 
5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC)
---
BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER 
1507 BRADT ST Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE 
171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 373796414 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CALLOWAY, EDWIN NMN 
662 1/2 E CASTON ST BEAUMONT, 77705 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN 
90 EAST PINE STREET ROSSVILLE, 307415635 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF SCH IV
---
COATS, AMI LYNNE 
3621 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114536 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COLVIN, BRIAN AUNTWAIN 
718 CUMBERLAND AVE ATHENS, 37400 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE 
6141 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE 
159 Dal Brown Rd Chattanooga, 374051816 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
DOWNS, CODY 
1168 LYNESS AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (DALLAS CO TEXAS)
---
DURHAM, ALBERT EMANUEL 
6316 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FORD, TERRI SUMMER 
2500 POINT SOUTH RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOSTER, ERIKA LYNN 
1416 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GANNAWAY, JANET SMITH 
2014 WALNUT ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HARVEY, RONALD KEVIN 
83 DAVE BROWN RD TRENTON, 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
HIGGINS, JODY DEWAYNE 
9817 COLONY PARK LANE APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
HUGGINS, JENNIFER OWENBY 
3520 ROLLING MEADOWS ROAD NW DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FEL. MISAPPLICATION OF CONTRACT PAYMENTS
---
JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS 
4019 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
JOHNSON, DESMOND MARCELLE 
8202 CICERO TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
JOHNSON, JAMES THOMAS 
183 CECIL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
JONES, ANTONIO R 
1409 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
KEITH, JANUARY MARIE 
3405 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
---
KELLEY, JENNIFER NICOLE 
8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
LANE, ERIC LEBRON 
2607 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
LEDBETTER, AMY HEATHER 
1788 MILL CREEK ROAD ROCKY FACE, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
LINDER, WILL DEMARIO 
1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071054 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MALDONADO GREEN, WALBERTO RENEE 
3208 LAPRAD CIR GAINESVILLE, 30507 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
MCCARTY, JEROME 
2116 CHAMBERLING AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
---
MONTGOMERY, COURTNEY ALEXIS 
1171 FAIRMOUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOORE, KAYLON ISIAH 
918 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121741 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOSES, MORGAN DALE 
117 MIMOSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY
---
NOLLIE, KENNETH MARCEL 
1902 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PRICHARD, MORGAN TAYLOR 
9102 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
---
PURSLEY, JERRY LAMAR 
3207 EAST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER 
100 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE 
1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
ROBINSON, CHASITY BRIANN 
6524 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SEVERS, DAVID ISAAC 
1839 SKYLINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE 
2105 MILNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
STAMEY, JAMES ROY 
2505 S MARKET STREET APT 353 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
CHILD RAPE
ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
INDECENT EXPOSURE
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
STARLING, KEOSHIA LATRICE 
3207 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TELLIS, TIM TAWAIN 
1205 Boynton Dr Chattanooga, 374022147 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
THOMPSON, BENJAMIN MICHAEL 
2130 College Park Ln Soddy Daisy, 373793166 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL 
734 HENDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
WATTS, KAITLIN DEANGELA 
1209 NORTH HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS 
6717 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILKEY, LEBRON ROY 
8307 TRAILER LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WOUGHTER, JAMIE ANN 
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
YOUNG, LOREITA DARLENE 
5020 BRANSTON ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION


