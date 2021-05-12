Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AARON, TIMOTHY LEE
390 Ledford Rd Ne Cleveland, 373235815
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
BALL, JONATHAN N
10208 WYATT LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BALLARD, RODNEY EDWARD
3407 MYRA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BAULDWIN, JUSTINA ANN
137 HENDRICKS BLVD RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BEASLEY, STEPHEN LAJUAN
TTCC 140 MACON WAY HARTSVILLE, 37207
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE
5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC)
---
BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER
1507 BRADT ST Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE
171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 373796414
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CALLOWAY, EDWIN NMN
662 1/2 E CASTON ST BEAUMONT, 77705
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN
90 EAST PINE STREET ROSSVILLE, 307415635
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF SCH IV
---
COATS, AMI LYNNE
3621 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114536
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COLVIN, BRIAN AUNTWAIN
718 CUMBERLAND AVE ATHENS, 37400
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE
6141 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE
159 Dal Brown Rd Chattanooga, 374051816
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
DOWNS, CODY
1168 LYNESS AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (DALLAS CO TEXAS)
---
DURHAM, ALBERT EMANUEL
6316 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FORD, TERRI SUMMER
2500 POINT SOUTH RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FOSTER, ERIKA LYNN
1416 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GANNAWAY, JANET SMITH
2014 WALNUT ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
HARVEY, RONALD KEVIN
83 DAVE BROWN RD TRENTON,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
HIGGINS, JODY DEWAYNE
9817 COLONY PARK LANE APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
HUGGINS, JENNIFER OWENBY
3520 ROLLING MEADOWS ROAD NW DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FEL. MISAPPLICATION OF CONTRACT PAYMENTS
---
JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS
4019 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
JOHNSON, DESMOND MARCELLE
8202 CICERO TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
JOHNSON, JAMES THOMAS
183 CECIL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
---
JONES, ANTONIO R
1409 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
KEITH, JANUARY MARIE
3405 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
---
KELLEY, JENNIFER NICOLE
8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
LANE, ERIC LEBRON
2607 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
LEDBETTER, AMY HEATHER
1788 MILL CREEK ROAD ROCKY FACE, 30740
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
LINDER, WILL DEMARIO
1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071054
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MALDONADO GREEN, WALBERTO RENEE
3208 LAPRAD CIR GAINESVILLE, 30507
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
MCCARTY, JEROME
2116 CHAMBERLING AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
---
MONTGOMERY, COURTNEY ALEXIS
1171 FAIRMOUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOORE, KAYLON ISIAH
918 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121741
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOSES, MORGAN DALE
117 MIMOSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY
---
NOLLIE, KENNETH MARCEL
1902 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PRICHARD, MORGAN TAYLOR
9102 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
---
PURSLEY, JERRY LAMAR
3207 EAST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER
100 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE
1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
---
ROBINSON, CHASITY BRIANN
6524 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SEVERS, DAVID ISAAC
1839 SKYLINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
2105 MILNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
STAMEY, JAMES ROY
2505 S MARKET STREET APT 353 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
CHILD RAPE
ESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
INDECENT EXPOSURE
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
STARLING, KEOSHIA LATRICE
3207 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TELLIS, TIM TAWAIN
1205 Boynton Dr Chattanooga, 374022147
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
THOMPSON, BENJAMIN MICHAEL
2130 College Park Ln Soddy Daisy, 373793166
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL
734 HENDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
WATTS, KAITLIN DEANGELA
1209 NORTH HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS
6717 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILKEY, LEBRON ROY
8307 TRAILER LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WOUGHTER, JAMIE ANN
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
YOUNG, LOREITA DARLENE
5020 BRANSTON ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION