Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, TIMOTHY LEE

390 Ledford Rd Ne Cleveland, 373235815

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

BALL, JONATHAN N

10208 WYATT LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BALLARD, RODNEY EDWARD

3407 MYRA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BAULDWIN, JUSTINA ANN

137 HENDRICKS BLVD RED BANK, 37405

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BEASLEY, STEPHEN LAJUAN

TTCC 140 MACON WAY HARTSVILLE, 37207

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLEDSOE, BLARE LASHAE

5204 VILLAGE GARDEN DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC)

---

BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER

1507 BRADT ST Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE

171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 373796414

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CALLOWAY, EDWIN NMN

662 1/2 E CASTON ST BEAUMONT, 77705

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN

90 EAST PINE STREET ROSSVILLE, 307415635

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESIMPLE POSSESSIONPOSSESSION OF SCH IV---COATS, AMI LYNNE3621 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114536Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---COLVIN, BRIAN AUNTWAIN718 CUMBERLAND AVE ATHENS, 37400Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COUEY, GARY DEWAYNE6141 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSETHEFT UNDER $1000---DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE159 Dal Brown Rd Chattanooga, 374051816Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---DOWNS, CODY1168 LYNESS AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (DALLAS CO TEXAS)---DURHAM, ALBERT EMANUEL6316 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FORD, TERRI SUMMER2500 POINT SOUTH RD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---FOSTER, ERIKA LYNN1416 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GANNAWAY, JANET SMITH2014 WALNUT ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HARVEY, RONALD KEVIN83 DAVE BROWN RD TRENTON,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF IDENTITYFORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---HIGGINS, JODY DEWAYNE9817 COLONY PARK LANE APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---HUGGINS, JENNIFER OWENBY3520 ROLLING MEADOWS ROAD NW DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYFEL. MISAPPLICATION OF CONTRACT PAYMENTS---JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS4019 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---JOHNSON, DESMOND MARCELLE8202 CICERO TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---JOHNSON, JAMES THOMAS183 CECIL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION---JONES, ANTONIO R1409 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---KEITH, JANUARY MARIE3405 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)---KELLEY, JENNIFER NICOLE8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---LANE, ERIC LEBRON2607 WILDER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---LEDBETTER, AMY HEATHER1788 MILL CREEK ROAD ROCKY FACE, 30740Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---LINDER, WILL DEMARIO1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071054Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MALDONADO GREEN, WALBERTO RENEE3208 LAPRAD CIR GAINESVILLE, 30507Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---MCCARTY, JEROME2116 CHAMBERLING AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD---MONTGOMERY, COURTNEY ALEXIS1171 FAIRMOUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOORE, KAYLON ISIAH918 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121741Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOSES, MORGAN DALE117 MIMOSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY---NOLLIE, KENNETH MARCEL1902 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PRICHARD, MORGAN TAYLOR9102 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE---PURSLEY, JERRY LAMAR3207 EAST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER100 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---ROBINSON, CHASITY BRIANN6524 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SEVERS, DAVID ISAAC1839 SKYLINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHAW, LINDSEY MARIEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE2105 MILNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTTHEFT UNDER $1,000---STAMEY, JAMES ROY2505 S MARKET STREET APT 353 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINORESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYCHILD RAPEESPECIALLY AGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINORINDECENT EXPOSUREINDECENT EXPOSURE---STARLING, KEOSHIA LATRICE3207 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TELLIS, TIM TAWAIN1205 Boynton Dr Chattanooga, 374022147Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---THOMPSON, BENJAMIN MICHAEL2130 College Park Ln Soddy Daisy, 373793166Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL734 HENDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---WATTS, KAITLIN DEANGELA1209 NORTH HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS6717 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)FAILURE TO APPEAR---WILKEY, LEBRON ROY8307 TRAILER LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY---WOUGHTER, JAMIE ANNHOMELESS RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY---YOUNG, LOREITA DARLENE5020 BRANSTON ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 76 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION