Unlike his flame throwing teammates Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, Lookouts starter Reiver Sanmartin makes due with a fastball that tops out around 90 MPH. Instead of overwhelming batters with force, Sanmartin uses movement and breaking balls to keep hitters off-balance. The Lookouts took the Sunday series finale 7-1 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Sanmartin was almost flawless ... (click for more)

Okay, I know the home of the Atlanta Braves is Truist Park but for me that's hard to say. So, I'll just call it the "Hank" after the greatest Brave ever. (It should bear the name of Hank Aaron somewhere rather than the name of a huge financial institution but that's another topic for another day.) With that said, I have now seen Braves' games in all three of their official homes. ... (click for more)