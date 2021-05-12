Anyone Want A 6-Story Jail In Downtown Chattanooga?

Is anyone in the market for a six-story jail in downtown Chattanooga?

The jail that opened in 1976 on Walnut Street across from the County Courthouse will be emptied of prisoners as of June 1, and some 50 employees who remain should be gone by September or October.

Sheriff Jim Hammond is shifting his jail operation entirely to the former Silverdale Workhouse.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said he has received zero interest thus far in the oft-criticized facility.

However, he said it is a "unique" building with a lot of steel and concrete, and you never know who might have an idea for rehabbing it. "We will go out for Requests for Proposals," he said.

Sheriff Hammond said there were only 10 prisoners on Wednesday at the jail that at one time was packed with inmates, causing concern on the part of jail inspectors.

The underground walkway that goes from the jail to the Courts Building across Cherry Street will also be blocked off.

The sheriff said, "The number of prisoners there goes down every day. I need to get that building closed as soon as I can.

The sheriff said he is anxious to get all jail personnel to the Silverdale site to help out there.