Police Blotter: Sneaky Driver With Bedazzled License Plate Still On The Loose; Stolen Vehicle Ended Up 3 Houses Down

An anonymous caller from N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police someone in a dark gray or black Audi wanted him to get in the vehicle. Police observed the dark gray Audi Q7 with a temporary tag and a bedazzled plate cover. This vehicle has evaded police multiple times and they know who is suspected to be the driver. However, police were unable to identify who was driving the vehicle due to it being dark. The vehicle ran from police towards East Ridge.



* * *

Police were called to Gunbarrel Road to check the area for a gold Mitsubishi Galant with a driver that may or may not be passed out.

Police located the vehicle in the parking lot at 2288 Gunbarrel Road and identified the driver. The man was asleep and appeared to be sober and alert. The car had an old smell of marijuana, but nothing was in plain sight.* * *A woman on Crestway Drive told police she needed to have a police report due to a bad debt on her credit record from Direct TV in the amount of $768. She said the debt had been turned over to a collection agency and she is being "dunned" for it. She said she does not have any details other than the account was opened in November of 2020 and never paid. She said this is the only way she can avoid having to pay the bill and clear it from her record.* * *A woman on N. Moore Road told police that her neighbor has video footage of a man going into her garage and taking a box. She said she did not recognize the guy. She wanted this documented because lately there has been a lot of random people on her property. Her address was added to the watch list.* * *A man called police about a suspected theft at the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road. The man said he had used pump 12 at the gas station and used his card to pay for the gas at the pump. He said that not too long after that there was a charge on his account somewhere in Georgia. He said he had already contacted his bank about this situation. He wanted to show police video of a man that was sitting on the side of Circle K being suspicious. He thought he might be related to the theft. Police were unable to identify the suspect due to poor quality of footage and lack of information.* * *Police were called about a suspicious vehicle backed into an abandoned lot in the 2200 block of Allin Street. Police checked the GA tag on the vehicle and it was found to not be reported stolen. Police checked the inside of the vehicle and found that it appeared to be not operational, as the keys were in the vehicle. The officer checked with all three city channels to see if anyone was aware of a gray Kia Forte that was reported stolen recently and received a negative response. The vehicle was left at this location.* * *Police observed a suspicious person next to the door to a closed business at 495 Cumberland St. The man, who was lying in an inlet to the building, identified himself. He said he was trying to find a spot to lay his head for the night out of the rain and in a dry location. He was run through NCIC and found to have no active warrants.* * *A woman was causing a disorder at the Mapco, 1227 E. Main St. Police spoke with the woman, who had reportedly been yelling at people and had been asked to leave the store when she began asking people for cigarettes. The woman had gone on, but returned within the hour. The woman then began asking people for items again and had spit on one consumer. Police trespassed the woman from the property. She left without incident.* * *A man in an apartment on Hickory Valley Road told police he wanted to document that a woman he just met has been calling him non-stop. He said she has said in the past that her brother was going to beat him up. She also said that a bat was going to be put to his car. The man does not want to file charges at this time.* * *A woman on Cannondale Loop told police that sometime between 6-9 a.m. someone popped the lock on her 2015 Jeep Patriot and stole her purse and the contents of it. Police told her that if the credit and debit cards have been used, she will need to get the details and make separate reports for the use of them.* * *An anonymous caller from the Social Security Office, 1290 Premier Dr., told police that he found a driver's license in a walking park at the office. Police attempted to contact the owner, but were unsuccessful. The license was entered into the Chattanooga Property Division.* * *A disorder was reported at the Humane Society, 4155 Randolph Circle. Police spoke to an employee who said a dog was found loose and was acting aggressive so several deputies brought the dog to the pound. She said a man, who is the dog's owner, was refusing to leave the property without his dog. Police spoke to the man who agreed to go home and wait for the Humane Society to call him. Police stayed on scene until the man exited.* * *A vehicle that was stolen from E. 11th Street was recovered by the Sheriff's Office at 9700 E. Brainerd Road. Dispatch attempted to contact the owner, but were unable to make contact with him. The vehicle was towed by Broome's Wrecker company and transported to 4001 Ringgold Road. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC.

* * *



A man called police at 8 a.m. from Panorama Drive and said his vehicle had been stolen. He said he recently bought the vehicle and he left the keys in it. The theft happened overnight. He had no suspect information. The vehicle was entered into NCIC. He said the vehicle's paint was faded on fender flyer and mirrors, it has no sun roof, and on bottom left of hatch there was a blue dealer sticker. At 11:30 a.m. he called police back and said he found his vehicle parked three houses down. He said the keys were not left with the vehicle, but he had a spare. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.