2 Killed, 1 Injured In Shooting Wednesday Night On Ridgeside Road

DeQuan Paris, 25, and LaRome Ridley, 20, were killed and a 29-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Ridgeside Road Wednesday evening.

The two men who died are brothers. They have two other brothers. Their mother, Amanda Del “Rat” Paris, died last Dec. 3 at age 39.

Chattanooga Police responded to the 3600 block of Ridgeside Road on a report of a person shot at approximately 9:09 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located three men suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene.

Mr. Paris was pronounced dead on the scene. Mr. Ridley was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to his injuries.



The third man was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.



Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victims were standing outside when an unknown suspect(s) began firing at them.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the Homicide tip line 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.



