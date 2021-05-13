 Thursday, May 13, 2021 64.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

2 Killed, 1 Injured In Shooting Wednesday Night On Ridgeside Road

Thursday, May 13, 2021

DeQuan Paris, 25, and LaRome Ridley, 20, were killed and a 29-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Ridgeside Road Wednesday evening.

The two men who died are brothers. They have two other brothers. Their mother, Amanda Del “Rat” Paris, died last Dec. 3 at age 39.

Chattanooga Police responded to the 3600 block of Ridgeside Road on a report of a person shot at approximately 9:09 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located three men suffering from gunshot wounds and secured the scene.

Mr. Paris was pronounced dead on the scene. Mr. Ridley was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to his injuries.

The third man was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victims were standing outside when an unknown suspect(s) began firing at them. 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the Homicide tip line 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.



May 13, 2021

Police Blotter: Sneaky Driver With Bedazzled License Plate Still On The Loose; Stolen Vehicle Ended Up 3 Houses Down

May 13, 2021

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For April 30 - May 6

May 13, 2021

Health Department To Expand Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility To Include Everyone 12 Years Of Age And Older


An anonymous caller from N. Orchard Knob Avenue told police someone in a dark gray or black Audi wanted him to get in the vehicle. Police observed the dark gray Audi Q7 with a temporary tag and ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 30 - May 6: 04-30-21 Eaton, Tamatha Renee, 44, 314 McBrien Road, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charges of Possession of a Schedule ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department will expand Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include everyone 12 years of age and older, in accordance with Tennessee Department of Health and CDC ... (click for more)



Opinion

Please Stop Calling Us “Latinx”

We’re asking nicely, because we think the use of the term has been mostly well-intentioned. But let’s start with some numbers: a mere 3 percent of Americans of Latin-American descent use “Latinx” to describe themselves. This is based on a 2020 Pew Research poll of about 3,000 American Latinos. Those who want for “Latinx” to become the default say it’s preferable because it’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Earn Life's "Free Lunches"

The worst debacle in our nation’s history, it is beginning to be proven, was when the United States was quarantined during the COVID-19 epidemic. Our economy – from employment to production – was stymied. Our next generation responded with virtually no education for an entire year and a surging teen suicide epidemic and the biggest profits that were made in the second half of 2020 ... (click for more)

Sports

Villalobos And Carrera-Garcia Lead Red Wolves To 1-0 Start

USL League One announced on Monday the Team of the Week Presented by Cleer Audio for Week 5 of the 2021 regular season, with two of Chattanooga's players named to the 11 after the Red Wolves handed 2019 Champions North Texas SC their first home lose in nearly two years. José Carrera García, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC: It was an all-action display from the Chattanooga midfielder ... (click for more)

UTC's Weissenbach Earns First Team All-SoCon Softball Nod

After leading the team in multiple offensive categories, Chattanooga Mocs softball graduate outfielder Hayleigh Weissenbach has been named an All-Southern Conference First Team selection, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon. In addition to Weissenbach, junior infielder Emily Coltharp was named to the All-Southern Conference Second Team while freshman infielder ... (click for more)


