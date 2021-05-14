 Friday, May 14, 2021 61.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

More Than 15,000 Hamilton County Residents Participate In At-Home COVID-19 Testing Challenge

Friday, May 14, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday released the latest figures on its  Say Yes! COVID Test  At-Home Testing Challenge, which provides households within Chattanooga and throughout Hamilton County with access to free, rapid COVID-19 test kits that they can self-administer in the comfort of their home to reduce virus spread and keep the community healthy.

The program update reveals that since its May 4 launch, Say Yes! COVID Test has placed more than 15,000 test kits into the hands of community members.

 

Limited tests are available, and the opportunity will conclude at the end of May, while supplies last. Hamilton County residents are encouraged to place their order online for doorstep delivery at CovidTestChattanooga.org, or pick their test kit up in person by visiting one of the many pick-up locations, including the health department.

 

“Our Say Yes! COVID Test community partners have been working tirelessly across Hamilton County to get test kits in residents’ hands and keep our community safe,” said Becky Barnes, Health Department administrator. “Let’s keep the momentum going for a strong and healthy Chattanooga. Encourage your friends and neighbors to get their kit, share their story, and  keep testing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

 

The At-Home Testing Challenge aims to identify COVID-19 infection early by offering free tests for frequent testing to mitigate virus spread. Each free test kit supports home testing for two household members, who are asked to test three times a week, regardless of symptoms, for the best chance of identifying infection early. The entire testing process can be done privately at home, and tests only require a quick swab inside each nostril. No lab is required, and results can be read in just 10 minutes. Individuals who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine or who have the highest risk of exposure to COVID-19, such as people working or going to school outside the home, are ideal candidates for participation.

 

“To make the most of this opportunity to make a dent in the pandemic, we need to bring the whole community together and ensure participating household members are all testing three times a week consistently,” said Dr. Fernando Urrego, interim health officer. “If we wait until we have symptoms to test, we will miss the chance to stop virus spread. Get your tests today and commit to join the At-Home Testing Challenge for a healthier Chattanooga.”

 

Hamilton County residents can also choose to take part in an optional research study to complete surveys and earn up to $50 in gift cards. For more information on the optional study and to order test kits, visit CovidTestChattanooga.org. Residents can also pick up test kits in-person at any of the following upcoming distribution events (visit the website for a full list of distribution sites and hours of operation):

 

Chattanooga Market Sunday

1829 Reggie White Blvd.
Chattanooga, TN 37408
Sunday, May 16: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

If you have questions about the Say Yes! COVID Test project, or want to find a distribution site near you, call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383. To read this press release in Spanish, visit the Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/.


