Police Blotter: Ely Road Man's Multiple Girlfriends Causes Drama; Woman Miraculously Finds Wallet That Fell Off Moving Car, But Passport Is Missing

A woman at a residence on Ely Road called police and said that she and her boyfriend were in a verbal only argument. Police have been out at this location numerous times due to the boyfriend's multiple girlfriends and the drama it causes.



* * *

An employee of Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., told police that a woman was refusing to leave the store and had driven off in one of the store's carts. Police spoke with the woman who said she would return the cart and was not planning on taking it.

The woman left the store and had a taxi come and get her.* * *A caller reported shots fired on Norcross Road. Police searched the area for signs of property damage or shell casings with negative results. Police were also notified that the caller didn't wish to speak to police, but wanted the area checked.* * *A man on Tomahawk Trail called 9-1-1 to have someone get ahold of his parents. He said his car was stolen the night before, and it had his phone and everything in it, so the only way he could get ahold of anyone was calling 9-1-1 on an old phone. Police contacted his father and the father came to his house. The stolen vehicle report was done the previous night on second shift.* * *An employee of Hertz Rental Car, 5714 Lee Hwy., called police about a firearm that was left in a white Kia Optima. Police took possession of the gun and turned it into Property. The firearm was loaded with ammunition. It was run on info and was listed as not stolen.* * *A facility manager at Cedar Creek lot 51, 7356 Lee Hwy., told police that a homeless man was staying inside a trailer and refused to leave. Officers spoke with the man and suggested he gather his belongings and move on. The man did as requested and left without further incident. The man was trespassed from the property by the manager.* * *A disorder was reported at a residence on Old Dayton Pike. An elderly man and his roommate were in an argument. The elderly man said he has a female staying with him that is supposed to be taking care of him. He said that the female came to the house and the roommate came outside trying to get his belongings from her car. The man said he was talking to the female at the driver's side door when the roommate came outside. He said that a verbal argument ensued and he fell to the ground. The man is elderly and has to walk with a cane. He said that the roommate did not push him down, but that the roommate actually helped him get up. He also said he no longer wanted the roommate at his residence. Police gave the roommate a ride to the gas station down the street.* * *A shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with an associate of Walmart who said two black females shoplifted by passing all points of sale with merchandise in a shopping cart, without making any attempts to pay for the stolen merchandise. The women then fled the scene in a white Mitsubishi Outlander. The total value of merchandise is still being tallied. Photos of the two women were given to police.* * *A person on Skylark Trail called police in reference to an abandoned vehicle at their address. Shortly thereafter, a man called in to report his vehicle had been taken. The abandoned vehicle matched the man's description of his vehicle. The man arrived on scene and recovered his vehicle. The vehicle was never reported stolen and the man declined to make a report or prosecute for any offenses.* * *A suspicious man was reported on Bonny Oaks Drive. Police found a homeless man and identified him. The man wasn't doing anything criminal or suspicious and he left the area.* * *A man on N. Germantown Road told police that a woman inside his apartment was refusing to leave. Police spoke with the woman and she agreed to exit the apartment and asked for police to transport her to an address on E. 11th St. Both of them were told to stay away from each other to avoid further conflict.* * *A woman on Lee Highway called to report a theft. She told police that she saw a man she knew as "Blake" (unknown last name), described as white with brown hair, black shirt and blue jeans, steal a Samsung Galaxy S10 (valued at $580) and an Amazon Kindle (valued at $119) from her Nissan MSV. She said the vehicle was unlocked at the time of the theft and Blake previously had legal access to the vehicle. Blake was then seen leaving in a blue Ford with a doughnut tire and a GA tag. The tag number she gave does not match the vehicle description. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate Blake. Police do not have sufficient evidence to pursue warrants against Blake. Police later attempted to contact the woman for additional information on Blake, but she did not respond.* * *A woman on S. Beech Street told police that a person in a small dark vehicle has been parking in front of her house, leaving the lights on and not exiting the vehicle for several hours. The vehicle was not there when police arrived. The residence was added to the watch list for two weeks.* * *A woman on Highland Avenue told police that a neighbor woman was harassing her. The woman showed police footage of the neighbor outside of her house screaming. She told police that she did call police for that incident. She also showed police text messages from a number she believes to be the neighbor's, due to the texts saying so. The text messages said that she should have cut her and for her to stay away from her son. The woman said that she was going to try to get a restraining order against the neighbor.* * *An employee at Academy Sports, 5929 Hwy 153, told police that someone passed a counterfeit $100 bill the day before. The officer took the bill and placed it in Property.* * *A woman called police and said that while she was at at Hamilton Place Mall last Saturday, she had left her wallet on top of her car and had driven off, and later realized she didn't have it anymore when she got home. She said she immediately went back and found the wallet along the highway, possibly I-75 or Hwy. 153, but she's not sure where exactly. She said the only thing she couldn't find was her passport, which had been in the wallet. She said she contacted the Embassy and they told her to make a report for a lost Passport.