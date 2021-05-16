Police Blotter: Police Turn Dispute Into Job Opportunity; Man Says He Won't Travel On Freeway Again With Dog In Back Of Pickup

Police were called to 7641 Lee Hwy. where there was an disorder at a motel. A man came to the motel looking to get prices on the rooms and was upset about how expensive they were. The manager asked him to leave. He did, however he was still on the sidewalk outside the business. The manager went outside to tell him to leave (by this time he was on the city sidewalk). The manager and man then exchanged some words and the man left. Police spoke to both men, and they gave the same story. After speaking with the manager, police were able to get the man a job application at the motel.

* * *

Police responded to a vehicle fire at 280 I-75 NB. Upon arrival the officer found a Honda Accord on the left shoulder and the vehicle's front end was fully engulfed in flames. The car was unoccupied and left abandoned. Fire responded to the scene and extinguished the flames and the vehicle was towed by S and S Towing.



* * *

Police responded to East 5th Street where a woman said she and her boyfriend were arguing and she just wanted to grab some items and leave. She asked for the officers to stand by while she removed items from the residence. After all items were removed the woman left the area.

* * *

Police were called to Airpark Drive where a man told police there were some men at a motel harassing and threatening him. The man left and met up with police so he could go back to the motel and collect his things. The man got his things and left the area.

* * *

Officer responded to 400 West Martin Luther King Blvd. on a call that a man was seen on the lot of the dealership beside a vehicle. Police couldn't find the man but noticed a vehicle had possibly been rummaged through. Officers found items that were possibly originally in the vehicle outside on the ground by the passenger door. It is unknown who owns the vehicle as it was parked in the area where junked and damaged vehicles were kept.

* * *

An officer was called to Wauchula Street where a woman said when she went to check on her mail, she noticed that her mailbox had been damaged by a possible vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Alabama Avenue told police that her vehicle, a white four-door Kia Optima, was stolen. She said that by looking at her motion camera it was stolen around 5 a.m. No suspect information is known, and nothing of value was in the vehicle. The car was entered using

a key that was stolen from another vehicle.

* * *

A woman said she was driving on Rogers Road and was behind a vehicle that was traveling slowly. She said they were driving up the hill on Rogers Road towards Gillespie and she attempted to pass the vehicle. She said that the person driving became angry and threw a water bottle at her vehicle. The person then smacked her window. The woman attempted to drive away. The driver of the other car followed for a short distance then went in a different direction.

* * *

Police responded to an improperly parked vehicle at 500 River St. The vehicle was parked in a no parking (sign posted) area of the street in close proximity to a stop sign. Police spoke to a nearby business and the employees said the car has been parked at this location since yesterday. Police tried to locate the owner but they could not be reached. Due to the vehicle causing a traffic hazard and the amount of time it has been parked at this location, police called Cain's Wrecker who responded and took the vehicle to their lot at 608 Cherokee Blvd. There was old damage to the car - rear passenger corner damage, front passenger corner damage and a cracked windshield. Inventory included miscellaneous clothes, trash and toys.

* * *

Police responded to a theft in process at 6035 International Dr. at Long Hyundai. Police received a report of a suspect stealing tires from the business. Upon arrival police saw a black Ford F250 truck matching the description of the suspect's vehicle. The vehicle also had a large number of tires in the back of the truck, estimated to be about 30-40 tires. Police initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the man. He said he owned a tire company and was tasked with transporting tires for different dealerships. Police called and spoke with one of the owners of the dealership. He said he did not know if the suspect was supposed to be transporting tires or not and that he was not willing to press charges even if he was not. The man left the scene with nothing further.

* * *

A woman on Greenbrook Lane told police someone stole her tag off her vehicle. She was not sure if it happened during the afternoon or night.

* * *

A man on Greenway View Drive told police that as he was going through the trash he found a license and single .22 round. Police turned it into Property.

* * *

A woman in a T-Mobile parking lot at 4974 Hwy. 58 told police that once she parked a man exited the T-Mobile and attempted to confront his ex-girlfriend who was in the passenger seat of the woman's vehicle. The woman and the ex-girlfriend both said that the man struck the passenger-side front window with his hand, shattered the window, then left the area. The woman said she did not want to prosecute the man for the window at this time.

* * *

Panhandlers were reported on Interstate-75 northbound. Police spoke with a man and woman who were informed of the laws regarding pedestrians on the interstate. Both left the area without further issue.

* * *

Police were called to Gunbarrel Road where a woman was lying in the grass next to the road. The officer spoke with the woman, who is homeless and stays nearby. She was given some essential items and offered a ride to a women's shelter, but she declined.

* * *

A man called police and reported a truck on the interstate with a dog on top of the tool chest attached to the bed of the truck. Police met the complainant at the Home Depot on 7421 Commons Blvd. and he showed the officer the video of the incident. The truck in question was also at Home Depot and the officer spoke with the driver of the truck. The man was with his dog and the dog appeared to be fine. The officer told the man of the dangers of driving on the interstate with an unrestrained animal in the bed of a truck. He apologized about the ordeal and said he wouldn't travel the Interstate with the pooch in the truck bed again.