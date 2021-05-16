Woman Rescued From Burning Home Saturday Evening

Chattanooga firefighters assisted a woman out of her burning home Saturday night after multiple 911 calls alerted first responders to the East Lake fire. It happened at 7:10 p.m. at 4100 13th Avenue.

A passerby advised that there was a house on fire and other 911 callers reported seeing black smoke coming from the structure.

Responding crews found heavy fire and attacked the flames. They helped the resident safely exit the home. She was checked out by HCEMS and did not sustain any injuries.

The fire was out in less than 20 minutes by Blue Shift companies on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.