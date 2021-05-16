 Sunday, May 16, 2021 Weather

Woman Rescued From Burning Home Saturday Evening

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Chattanooga firefighters assisted a woman out of her burning home Saturday night after multiple 911 calls alerted first responders to the East Lake fire. It happened at 7:10 p.m. at 4100 13th Avenue.

 

A passerby advised that there was a house on fire and other 911 callers reported seeing black smoke coming from the structure. 

 

Responding crews found heavy fire and attacked the flames.

They helped the resident safely exit the home. She was checked out by HCEMS and did not sustain any injuries.

 

The fire was out in less than 20 minutes by Blue Shift companies on the scene.

 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Kenny Custer Leaving East Ridge City Government; Certificates Issued For 2 Large Package Stores

Georgia Has 19 More Coronavirus Deaths And 508 New Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALDACH, MICHAEL FRANK 713 N BARSTOW STREET EAUCLAIRE, 54703 Age at Arrest: 58 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank PUBLIC INTOXICATION ... (click for more)

Assistant City Manager Kenny Custer announced his resignation after working for East Ridge for 20 years. He said he started at the bottom as a volunteer firefighter at 18 years old working for ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there are 19 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,803. There are 508 new cases, as that total reaches 889,893 ... (click for more)



What Is The Price Of Democracy? - And Response

Most United States citizens consider ourselves fortunate to live in a modern, mature democracy. We appreciate the great freedoms and abundant material things our democracy affords us. But while we all know the old adage that freedom is not free, neither is democracy. Our system depends on citizens’ being in ultimate control of the government through a written constitution with checks ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Hard Left Turn

Over 150 of America’s greatest patriots are deeply concerned for our nation. Banding today under a star studded flag quite similar to the one each fought for and defended – and loved – this collection of retired Generals and Admirals has just prepared an open letter to the American people. They call their organization “Flag Officers 4 America” and, in the military’s straight-forward ... (click for more)

Mocs' Devonnsha Maxwell Named To AFCA All-America Second Team

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga junior defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell earned All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association today. The 6-2, 295-pound native of Valdosta, Ga., made the AFCA second team. Maxwell is a two-time first team All-Southern Conference selection who has been among the league leaders in sacks each of the last two seasons. ... (click for more)

UTC Women Add Montana Transfer Murphy To Basketball Roster

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows announced the addition of transfer Karsen Murphy to the women’s basketball 2021-22 roster. Murphy, a transfer from the University of Montana, makes the move to the Scenic City from Billings, Mont., after one season with the Grizzlies. She appeared in 12 games as a rookie, making her collegiate debut against Utah ... (click for more)


