Georgia Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 382 New Cases
Sunday, May 16, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there is 1 additional death due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,804.
There are 382 new cases, as that total reaches 890,267 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 62,666, which is an increase of 20 from Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,761 cases, up 1; 64 deaths; 258 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,255 cases, up 1; 63 deaths; 183 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,227 cases, up 1; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,620 cases, up 1; 80 deaths; 292 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,915 cases; 231 deaths; 759 hospitalizations