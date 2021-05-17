NOOGA Splash To Open Inflatable Aqua Park At Chester Frost Park May 22

 Monday, May 17, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

NOOGA Splash, a floating playground and obstacle course on Chickamauga Lake at Chester Frost Park, announced today that their 2021 season will start this Saturday. The floating attraction will mark the start of its second season with a grand opening event on Saturday and Sunday. 
 
“NOOGA Splash is one of the most unique outdoor experiences in the greater Hamilton County region,” said Larry Zehnder, co-owner of NOOGA Splash. “Our floating obstacle course, which is designed for all ages to safely enjoy, is perfect for birthday parties, family outings, summer day trips and even corporate events.
We look forward to welcoming guests until the last splash on Labor Day weekend.” 
 
The aqua park, which features state-of-the-art inflatable technology from Wibit Sports, is complete with slides, monkey bars, a variety of agility-testing obstacles and plenty of towers participants can climb before splashing into the water.
 
Officials said, "Safety protocols, including measures related to COVID-19, will be practiced at the park. NOOGA Splash will thoroughly sanitize all life jackets and other shared items and provide hand sanitizing stations on land. Lifeguards and other employees will work diligently to ensure the health and safety of guests, and the cleanliness of the property. The course, which is approximately 125 feet by 75 feet, is large enough to allow guests to social distance while fully enjoying the inflatable features.
 
"Additionally, NOOGA Splash is dedicated to supporting the Chattanooga area through partnerships with nonprofits that serve the community and organizations that preserve and enhance the area’s outdoor features. On designated days this summer, NOOGA Splash will donate a portion of park proceeds to selected organizations like National Park Partners, the Ronald McDonald House of Chattanooga and the Chattanooga Community Kitchen. Other nonprofits will be included and announced on NOOGA Splash’s social media channels in the coming weeks."
 
“There are some incredible organizations in Chattanooga that really impact people and help keep our city at its best,” said Mr. Zehnder. “I’m glad for this opportunity to contribute to such meaningful work.”
 
The grand opening celebration will begin this Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and conclude at 8 p.m. both days. Guests are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance as space is limited. Starting in June, the aqua park will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Tickets and season passes are available now at noogasplash.com. To reserve the aqua park for a large group or private party, email info@noogasplash.com.

