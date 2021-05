The man charged with stealing the uniform of Chattanooga Lookouts mascot has turned himself in.

Alex Clark Thompson, 24, of 937 Kennington Hills Dr., Hixson, is charged with burglary, felony theft and felony vandalism.

The thief in the incident in March also took hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and equipment.

The costume was located not long after the AT&T Field break-in. Lookouts officials said Aquarium staff helped find it.