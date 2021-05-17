 Tuesday, May 18, 2021 Weather

Dean Moorhouse Is Among Contenders For Open District 9 County Commission Seat

Monday, May 17, 2021
Dean Moorhouse
Dean Moorhouse

Dean Moorhouse has announced his application for the open District 9 seat on the County Commission.

Mr. Moorhouse is a retired healthcare executive, a 27-year resident of Ooltewah and resident of Hamilton County for 44 years, Mr. Moorhouse spent most of his career working in healthcare administration and is the former co-owner of Professional Pulmonary Services, which was purchased by Apria Healthcare, Inc.

Mr. Moorhouse has been active throughout District 9 in service to the community and various non-profit boards including Ooltewah Youth Association VP for 12 years, Harrison Ruritan Foundation president, founding member of the D-9 Education Foundation, chairman of the Hamilton County Alcohol Beverage Board, various committees for the Hamilton County Board of Education, Highway 58 VFD Forgotten Child Fund, and various roles as PTA president, Booster Club president at Snowhill Elementary, Hunter Middle, and Ooltewah High Schools.

In addition to his community service roles, Mr. Moorhouse has served as secretary, treasurer and president of the Nightside Pachyderm and vice chairman of the Hamilton County Republican Party.

His campaign said, "Mr. Moorhouse is perhaps best known for organizing a group of citizens in District 9 to stop a proposed wastewater treatment plant.  The efforts of Mr. Moorhouse and his group provided a less expensive alternative to a site built wastewater treatment plant, with near the same capacity while providing a much quicker pathway for growth and expansion in Ooltewah’s fast growing community.

Mr. Moorhouse said, “I enjoy volunteering for the District I call home,  I hope my efforts have made a difference. I have worked hard to make our schools and community a better place. It would be an honor to continue to serve the residents of District 9 as your county Commissioner. Together we can make a difference."

Mr. Moorhouse is married to Robbi Moorhouse for 36 years. They have one son, Dr. Joel Dean Moorhouse II.


