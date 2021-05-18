 Tuesday, May 18, 2021 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Dr. Jamelie Johns Is New Principal At Normal Park Museum Magnet

Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Dr. Jamelie Johns
Dr. Jamelie Johns

Dr. Jamelie Johns is the new principal at Normal Park Museum Magnet. She previously served as the assistant principal at Nolan Elementary.

Dr. Johns, an 18-year veteran of Hamilton County Schools, first joined the district as an elementary school math teacher before working at the district level as the lead elementary math coach as well as the director of elementary math and science.

She joined Nolan Elementary as the assistant principal in 2018.

Dr. Johns is a National Board Certified Teacher and was selected as the 2021 National Outstanding Assistant Principal from Tennessee by the National Outstanding Assistant Principals program because of her commitment to enhancing the culture of Nolan Elementary while supporting students, staff and families during the COVID-19 pandemicShe has also served on curriculum, standards, and assessment committees for the Tennessee Department of Education.

Dr. Johns holds a bachelor's in Psychology from the University of Tennessee, a master’s in Elementary Education from the University of Tennessee, and a doctorate in Education from Carson Newman University.

“The opportunity to join the outstanding team at Normal Park and build on the meaningful work that’s been done to position students for future success is a dream come true,” said Johns.

Dr. Johns replaces Carrie Willmore, who is pursuing another job opportunity.


May 18, 2021

Police Blotter: Despite Woman's Fears, No One Is In Her Car Trunk; Car Thief Gets Golden Opportunity On McArthur Avenue

May 18, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 17, 2021

Dean Moorhouse Is Among Contenders For Open District 9 County Commission Seat


A woman on the right shoulder of Riverside Drive near the Boathouse restaurant was standing near the road outside of her vehicle and an officer stopped to check on her. The woman said her car ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON 1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT ... (click for more)

Dean Moorhouse has announced his application for the open District 9 seat on the County Commission. Mr. Moorhouse is a retired healthcare executive, a 27-year resident of Ooltewah and resident ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Despite Woman's Fears, No One Is In Her Car Trunk; Car Thief Gets Golden Opportunity On McArthur Avenue

A woman on the right shoulder of Riverside Drive near the Boathouse restaurant was standing near the road outside of her vehicle and an officer stopped to check on her. The woman said her car was making weird sounds and she thought someone was in her trunk. Police checked the trunk and no one was in there. The woman said her vehicle was making a lot of sounds and she did not feel ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON 1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT --- BERRY, SYDNEY BAILEY 5 MONTAYNE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Loss Of Rep. Mike Carter - And Response (3)

Mike Carter and I became close friends over the years after serving with him as members of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Affairs. I always called him Judge Carter because he was a former General Sessions judge. He and I didn't always agree on some issues, but we never lost our respect and friendship for one another. Chairman Carter and I talked many ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why I Adore ‘Country’

A long time ago, maybe 40 years or more, I would hit the road early Monday afternoon, drive hard to some town in Georgia and Alabama, and speak to the Quarterback Club in Athens, Gainesville, Muscle Shoals, or Decatur. It was easier than picking low-hanging fruit. Tell three good jokes, recite a poem, and share some inside SEC stuff and you were golden. They would pay a grand to ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC, River City Company Partner For Goat Yoga

Who likes goat yoga? WHO DOESN’T? Come check out this fun way to find your inner zen amidst the cutest animals on the barnyard. These professional yoga goats have been featured on the CMAs, Trisha Yearwood Southern Kitchen, ESPN and more! CFC Goat Yoga, Presented by River City Company with support from the Benwood Foundation, will take place at the Waterhouse Pavilion (located ... (click for more)

Kris Ray Named Chattanooga FC Director of Youth Development

Chattanooga Football Club today announced the transition of Kris Ray from the Chattanooga FC Academy to a new role as Director of Youth Development. In this new role Ray will be responsible for CFC Camps & Training Programs, Affiliations and Community Soccer Development. “As our programming has grown over the past year and a half, it became evident that we needed to expand ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors