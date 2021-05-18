Dr. Jamelie Johns Is New Principal At Normal Park Museum Magnet

Dr. Jamelie Johns is the new principal at Normal Park Museum Magnet. She previously served as the assistant principal at Nolan Elementary.

Dr. Johns, an 18-year veteran of Hamilton County Schools, first joined the district as an elementary school math teacher before working at the district level as the lead elementary math coach as well as the director of elementary math and science. She joined Nolan Elementary as the assistant principal in 2018.

Dr. Johns is a National Board Certified Teacher and was selected as the 2021 National Outstanding Assistant Principal from Tennessee by the National Outstanding Assistant Principals program because of her commitment to enhancing the culture of Nolan Elementary while supporting students, staff and families during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has also served on curriculum, standards, and assessment committees for the Tennessee Department of Education.

Dr. Johns holds a bachelor's in Psychology from the University of Tennessee, a master’s in Elementary Education from the University of Tennessee, and a doctorate in Education from Carson Newman University.

“The opportunity to join the outstanding team at Normal Park and build on the meaningful work that’s been done to position students for future success is a dream come true,” said Johns.

Dr. Johns replaces Carrie Willmore, who is pursuing another job opportunity.