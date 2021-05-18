Matthew Holcomb, 22, Charged In Domestic Shooting In Dalton

A Dalton man is in custody after an early morning shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her face. Matthew Holcomb, 22, has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children in the third degree.

At 2:48 a.m., Dalton officers were dispatched to Park Canyon Apartments at 284 Park Canyon Drive with a report of a woman who had been shot in the face. Responding officers found Darby Amos, 23, with gunshot wounds to her hand and jaw. Ms. Amos was later transported by helicopter to a hospital in Chattanooga where she is being treated for her injuries.

Responding officers found Holcomb still on the scene when they arrived and they detained him. Investigators were able to determine that he was the shooter and he was arrested on charges.

Two young children were also located safe and uninjured inside the apartment and they were turned over to family members.

At this time, investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. Investigators believe that Holcomb and the victim knew each other but are unsure what the nature of the relationship, if any, between the two was.

The investigation of this incident is continuing.