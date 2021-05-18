Georgia Has 21 More Coronavirus Deaths, 531 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are 21 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,825.There are 531 new cases, as that total reaches 891,073 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 62,786, which is an increase of 106 from Monday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,771 cases, up 6; 64 deaths; 258 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,252 cases, down 3; 63 deaths; 183 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,231 cases, up 4; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 6,633 cases, up 9; 80 deaths; 292 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 14,925 cases, up 4; 231 deaths; 761 hospitalizations

Hamilton County had 31 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 44,845. There have been no more deaths from the virus, leaving the total at 496 in the county. The number of ... (click for more)

