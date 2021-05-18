Georgia Has 21 More Coronavirus Deaths, 531 New Cases
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are 21 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,825.
There are 531 new cases, as that total reaches 891,073 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 62,786, which is an increase of 106 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,771 cases, up 6; 64 deaths; 258 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,252 cases, down 3; 63 deaths; 183 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,231 cases, up 4; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,633 cases, up 9; 80 deaths; 292 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,925 cases, up 4; 231 deaths; 761 hospitalizations