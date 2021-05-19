Police Blotter: Officers Convince Couple It's Silly To Argue After 27 Years Together- Liquor Blamed; Woman Scams Her Own Grandmother At Citico

Police were called to Alton Park Boulevard where a man and woman were arguing. They have been together for 27 years. They both had been drinking all night. They got into a disagreement about the TV. Instead of arguing with each other or getting into a physical disorder they called the police. The officers spoke to them both about how silly it was that after 27 years they could not figure out to deal with each other. They both agreed that it was silly. The man said he would sleep on the couch and that she could have the room. They needed to sleep off the alcohol.

* * *

A homeless man inside Fabric Care Laundry on Brainerd Road refused to leave. Police spoke with the man and he agreed to move on.

* * *



A man called police saying a man had set up a homeless camp on his property on Lee Highway without permission. An officer spoke with the man who agreed to leave.

* * *

A woman at Walmart on Gunbarrel Road was using the self checkout and did not ring up an item. She then put it into her bag and left the building without paying. The item was recovered and the suspect was stopped and detained by employees. The employee said she just wanted a report and did not want to file charges for theft of the $14.73 item.

* * *



A woman was running errands in the Hamilton Place area and she lost her phone and two gift cards. She did find her phone after retracing her steps, but did not find the gift cards.

* * *

Employees at a business on Hixson Pike found an ID behind their building within a locked gate area. There are no cameras there and they believe that the owner of the ID could be trying to break in.

* * *

A woman on Broad Street said an acquaintance was watching her dog and didn't want to give the dog back. Police spoke with the other woman and she gave the dog back.

* * *

A man on Scruggs Street told police he was scammed by someone he has never met or actually seen in person. He said he had been communicating with this unknown person via text messages. He said he was showing a home in the East Ridge area and the unknown person somehow was able to schedule a viewing for himself and his wife. He said inside the home he saw notes saying beware of scammers and listed a number in which the man discovered was not the number he was receiving text massages from. He said he confronted the unknown person about the scam and then after started to receive threatening messages from the unknown person stated he would kill him and his wife. No suspect information is known at this time. Police placed the man's address on the watch list for a week.

* * *

Police responded to a residential alarm on Minnekahda Place. They found an unsecured door and searched the home without finding anyone. The homeowner arrived and was able to secure the home.

* * *

A man was at the Shallowford Road/Exit 5 off ramp approaching vehicles while collecting money. An officer stopped him and told him pedestrians are not allowed on the interstate and to not return.

* * *

A man in front of Hamilton Liquors on Gunbarrel Road was creating a disorder by yelling and touching kids on the forehead. Police told him to leave.

* * *

A man at Waffle House on Amin Drive was asked to leave because of his drunkenness.

* * *



An officer found a small baggie with a knot tied at the end lying in the middle of the road on North Hickory Street. It had a white powder substance that was hard as a rock and it weighed .9 grams. It was turned into Property for safekeeping.

* * *

A man on Merrydale Drive told police he was in town visiting from New Jersey and his 2020 Nissan Maxima was stolen. He said he accidentally left his car unlocked with an extra key in the vehicle. He also said that he had approximately $10,000 worth of photography equipment in the vehicle. The man was unable to provide any suspect information. Later a private property tow was done by United Towing, who did a registration check on the vehicle and found it to be stolen. Police contacted the owner who took possession of the car and updated the list of photography items stolen. The vehicle is also suspected of being involved in a hit and run accident while it was in the possession of the suspects. The vehicle had new, heavy front end damage, as well as a scuffed and warped driver's side door. The owner of the vehicle said he got the car back but not the equipment and wanted the officer to look at video footage from the Mapco for any type of evidence. Police responded to Mapco on Brainerd Road to speak to the victims and to review video of a possible sighting of a stolen vehicle. The victims said they were notified by a third party that the vehicle was spotted at Mapco. The third party said the vehicle was occupied by multiple young males, and at least three of them went inside the business. The victims also said the vehicle had been spotted multiple times in and around the Ridgeside/Wilcox/Tunnel Boulevard area since the theft. While at the Mapco, the clerk could not get logged into the surveillance software and informed the officer a manager will be at the store on Monday and to check back then. Police spoke with the manager at the gas station and he showed footage of the three younger males that the owner suspected stole the vehicle. The officer was unable to identify who the males were but the manager said that he was going to go back through the footage and email pictures of them because he was familiar with them.

* * *

A man at Erlanger Hospital told police that he and a friend went to a gas station to get gas in the friend's car at about midnight. When the two got out of the car, a man with a red shirt ran up, stabbed him with a knife in the right forearm, and then ran away. The man said he did not know what gas station he was at, however, he said he found out from his friend that it was a gas station near Exit 5, off I-75. He could not tell police why he was stabbed, and he did not recognize the suspect who stabbed him. In addition, the man could not tell the officer anything more about the area that he was in (street names, name of the gas station, etc.) The officer asked the nurse how bad the stab wound was to the man's arm and was told he did not need stitches, and that he would be discharged after speaking to police.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police someone was trying to break into his vehicle on Rawlings Street. He said the man, who was wearing a dark colored sweater, long white undershirt and black and white shoes, set the vehicle's car alarm off and ran away. Police searched the area, saw the suspect and the suspect ran south on Roanoke Avenue from Walker Street. Police searched the area further, but were unable to locate anything. The anonymous complainant did not want to speak to police.

* * *

A woman on Portland Street told police she wanted her boyfriend to leave. They spoke with the man who said they just had a verbal argument and he was getting ready for work. Police explained to the woman that if he is on the lease, officers cannot make him leave. The woman told police bye and shut the front door.

* * *

A man told police someone stole the catalytic convertor from a van that was in the parking lot on Powers Court. An officer watched video and found that there was a sedan that pulled into the parking lot near the docks and a heavy-set man got out of the driver's seat and walked towards a parked car. After a few minutes a passenger got out of the car and pointed to the camera that was looking at them. They then flipped the camera off and got back into their car. They then drove around the building and found another parked car. They parked beside it and after a few minutes left the parking lot. When the man attempted to start the second parked vehicle that the men were at he noticed that the catalytic converter was removed from the vehicle. They were able to provide the video footage to police on a flash drive and the video will be uploaded in Axon as evidence.

* * *

A homeless man sleeping on the sidewalk in front of a business on Lee Highway was asked to move along, which he did.



* * *

A woman with a clothes hammock full of merchandise distracted a cashier on Brainerd Road and then scurried out of the business without paying for the merchandise. She was driving a black Range Rover, with tags not found on file.

* * *

A person found a bag of marijuana on Dallas Road that they turned into police. Police turned in the

marijuana to property to be destroyed.

* * *

A man tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill at Walmart on Greenway View Drive. The Walmart cashier told his manager that the bill was counterfeit based on the mark by the marker (used for counterfeit bills), the texture, imprinted areas, etc. The bill was turned into CPD property. The officer did not believe that the man's intent was to defraud Walmart and his boss arrived to explain he just received that $100 with a few others from another client who said it came directly from a bank on Gunbarrel.

* * *

A woman on Gunbarrel Road called police because her car had been egged. She said she believed it to be set by her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend. She saw her with some friends at the mall and believed they followed her over to Cheddar's and she wanted the report for a restraining order. While they were eating, someone egged their vehicle. Police did not observe any damage to the vehicle. The officer spoke with the manager at Cheddar's and she said the cameras did not show much but she

saw what appeared to be a man going around the vehicle for 5-10 seconds and then leave. No one else got close to the vehicle. The officer called the man and let him know he does not believe it to be his ex-girlfriend this time.

* * *



A man at the Exxon gas station on Highway 58 told police he left his Nissan Pathfinder running while he ran in the gas station. When he came out the vehicle was gone.

* * *

A woman on Citico Avenue told police she had a brand new washer and dryer she purchased from a store. She said she was unable to install the washer and dryer, and decided to sell them to her granddaughter. The woman said her granddaughter picked up the washer and dryer. She said her granddaughter had the washer and dryer loaded up and then said she would grab the money from the truck, but the granddaughter got into the truck and drove away without paying for the washer and dryer. The woman said she has tried to call her granddaughter, but she is refusing to answer her phone. She said she did not want to prosecute her granddaughter at this time, but wanted to make a report to document the incident. She said she would call police if her granddaughter refused to pay her for the items.