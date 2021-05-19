 Wednesday, May 19, 2021 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Councilwoman Coonrod Launches Effort To Try To Curb Violence In Chattanooga

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus
Demetrus Coonrod
Demetrus Coonrod
- photo by Joseph Dycus

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod and other leaders from Chattanooga’s Black community held a press conference calling for steps to be taken to end violence within the community. Councilwoman Coonrod said non-profits and corporations can support programs that work to solve the issues within the community, and give young people other alternatives to violence and fighting.

 

“We want to provide them with additional options, other options, instead of committing crimes and shooting and killing people,” Councilwoman Coonrod said.

“They need the funding, because a lot of these programs are great, but can’t be active due to a lack of funding.”

 

She said she and other leaders have spoken to new city mayor Tim Kelly, and said he Is “on board” with reducing violence within the community and “giving young people an opportunity to thrive.”

 

“We have to deal with the trauma people deal with, and we can’t ignore that historically there has been a lack of opportunity and investment. We have to address that and eradicate these pockets of poverty,” Ms. Coonrod said. “We have to figure out the root cause and attack what that is. We’re talking about broken homes, people dealing with severe trauma.”

 

“It’s not enough to talk about equitable opportunities and racial justice, to use these words about inclusiveness and diversity, if you’re not going to do something about it.”

 

Councilman Anthony Byrd said his son was working at Coolidge Park on Sunday, which is when a shooting occurred in the afternoon. He said that responsibility also falls on parents to make sure their children are safe and in a nurturing environment.

 

“We have so many programs, and we can build a million different centers, but parents we need you to take your kids to these facilities,” Councilman Byrd said. “We need parents to reach out and demand that their child is going, and that their child isn’t just staying at home.”

 

“We don’t want to deploy more officers into our community where our people have fun. We are the police and protectors of our community. We have an obligation to stand up and want to do the work. But parents, please help us, because we can only do so much. You are in the homes, and if you call on us, we’ll show up to your homes and be there to help.”

 

County Commissioner Warren Mackey said he did not know who failed the children in the community, but said the community needs to step up to address the issues causing violence. He said $100,000 is spent every day on county jails, and asked if that money could be put into more preventative programs or measures.

 

“Can that money not be put into programs designed to keep these kids focused, so their futures are ensured?” Commissioner Mackey asked. “There is too high of a price being paid in lives, and this is not just a Chattanooga issue. It’s taking place all across this country, and something has to be done.”

 

Pastor Jeffrey Wilson from New United Baptist Church said that even if these shootings generally occur within specific areas of the city, this violence still affects parts like Signal Mountain and Hixson.

 

“Historically, there hasn’t been ‘One Chattanooga’ and I think that narrative has driven on for too long,” pastor Wilson said. “We’ve got to move past that. We have to have a dialogue, we have to talk to each other, not at each other. There’s a lot of misinformation, because a lot of people get their information about other racial and ethnic groups from social media, and you don’t learn the real story from that. We have to get to know one another.”

 

“We have a lot of meetings, and some people say it’s just another meeting. But we are committed to change, and we are all hurting and bothered by what goes on. It’s a cry for help as much as anything else.”

 

Jeff Wilson
Jeff Wilson
- photo by Joseph Dycus

May 19, 2021

Exit Employment Agreement For Red Bank City Manager Tim Thornbury Is Finally Approved

May 19, 2021

Esteemed Newspaper Man J.B. Collins Dies At 103

May 19, 2021

Hamilton County Has Another COVID Death, 34 New Cases; Tennessee Has More 14 Deaths


At the fifth meeting about City Manager Tim Thornbury’s status in Red Bank, an amendment to the employment agreement between the city and Mr. Thornbury was approved. At the commission meeting ... (click for more)

J.B. Collins, who had a long and illustrious career as a newspaper reporter in Chattanooga, died Wednesday morning at 103. Mr. Collins had lived with his wife, Polly, at his father's home ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 34 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 44,879. There has been one more death from the virus, bringing the total to 497 in the county. It is reported ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Exit Employment Agreement For Red Bank City Manager Tim Thornbury Is Finally Approved

At the fifth meeting about City Manager Tim Thornbury’s status in Red Bank, an amendment to the employment agreement between the city and Mr. Thornbury was approved. At the commission meeting Thursday night, despite repeated attempts by the mayor and vice mayor to alter the proposal, the vote was to accept it as written. The original contract between the city and Mr. Thornbury was ... (click for more)

Esteemed Newspaper Man J.B. Collins Dies At 103

J.B. Collins, who had a long and illustrious career as a newspaper reporter in Chattanooga, died Wednesday morning at 103. Mr. Collins had lived with his wife, Polly, at his father's home just across from East Lake Park until just a few months ago. He worked many years at the Chattanooga News-Free Press, where he was the City Hall reporter. The City Council meeting room ... (click for more)

Opinion

No Need To Mandate Or Require The Vaccine

I'm very excited as the latest CDC guidance has sunk into my brain over the past few days. The CDC has played it very safe throughout COVID - of course they have to err on the side of caution because different people have different risk factors, age, health, etc. Anyway, now we have the recent guidance from the CDC that people with the vaccine can go maskless when out and about. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two "Must Reads" Today

My daily habit is to search a good many Internet sites that I enjoy, trying to find stories that relate to my many interests and cast light on things I think about. I’m a huge fan of Israel and, in morning readings, I keep up with the never-ending barrage of battle against God’s chosen people. I care a great deal about the Children of God, and I am one among many who monitor today’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves' CHI Memorial Stadium Will Be Open For Full-Capacity

CHI Memorial Stadium will open for full-capacity crowds beginning May 22nd for the first Red Wolves home game of the season against Fort Lauderdale CF at 7pm EST. As health and safety protocols are still in place for the safety of all stadium goers, face masks are encouraged but not required. Hand sanitization stands throughout the building and increased cleaning staff, will ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Hunter Greene Named Double-A Player Of The Week

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Hunter Greene has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week (5/10 – 5/16). Over his two starts last week Greene was lights out, compiling two wins and striking out 17 batters in 11 innings. Greene’s 17 strikeouts were tied for the second-most in Minor League Baseball over that span. In his start ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors