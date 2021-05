Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, JULIE S

2801 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BARRY, BENJAMIN ZACK

HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

---

BERRIEN, TAYLA LISA

2300 WILSON STREET APT 02K CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BIEGERS, RUSSELL ALLEN

5391 WILBANKS DR HIXSON, 373434047

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BINKLEY, MEREDITH SHEA

578 W SHADOWLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374045546

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---BLAND, MARC A2233 E. 27TH ST. CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.FAILURE TO APPEAR---BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY300 MAIN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON SUSPENDEDDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DONEHUE, TAYA ELISE891 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064111Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FORTSON, LAWON JEROME906 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GREEN, JOHNNY THOMAS3218 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HAIRSTON, WALTER DARRELL1306 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO214 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374215140Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HUMBERTO, CHAVES GARCIA104 BIMINI PLACE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING ARRESTOPEN CONTAINER---HUNTER, KENDRELL DEWAYNE266 N WILLOW STREET APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 374062823Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION---LEMLEY, ERICK CLAYTON5530 BUNKER HILL ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LEONE, ANTHONY CARMINE1417 N MACK SMITH ROAD APT 157 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE ASSAULT---LIVELY, ANTHONY C328 CHEROKEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LONG, WILLIAM KELLY487 LEE CLARKSON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LOPEZ, JOHN CHARLES18 GARDENBROOK LN LOUISBURG, 27549Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MCCORKLE, NICHOLAS LEE4810 BLUE BELL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MUNROE, DAVID C223 CAMBRIDGE CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---NARD, EDWARD LAMONT1803 E 27TH ST Chattanooga, 374071036Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---OWENS, EDWARD MARK12227 PLOW LANE SODDY DAISY, 37397Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE2211 Elmendorf St Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FORNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---PELICO, EDVIN-NARCISO AJTUN2721 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN---RAMOS QUINTANA, CARLOS L1913 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---ROGERS, BOBBY JOE295 WINDOW LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,---SHADWICK, DONNIE ROBERT4675 HENDON ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SHIPLEY, JACINTHA LYNN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMP POSS METH)---STEVENSON, TYRONE LABRON2210 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDEPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY---STYLES, ROBERT ANTHONY7925 HIGGINS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS METH RESALE)---TONEY, KIWON MARQUIST1103 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---VICENTE-VICENTE, MARCO TULIO3311 GLEASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WHEELER, THOMAS ELLISHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,